‘Birds of Prey’ Teaser Will Only Show in Theaters

DC Comics seems to be making a pointed effort to get fans to the theater. The trailer for its forthcoming film “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” will only be shown in cinemas before “It: Chapter Two” and won’t be available online, Variety has confirmed.

However, a trailer did leak online, allowing sneaky fans to get a teaser of the highly anticipated “Suicide Squad” spinoff without leaving their home. In the leaked clip, red balloons slowly travel up the screen to eerie music before Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn dramatically slashes them with a sledgehammer. “I’m so f—ing over clowns,” she says with a smirk.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads will Roll” begins to play as Harley, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) dive head-first into combat against their enemies. The female-led comic book movie continues to follow DC’s recent vision of having more fun, lighthearted films, like the wildly successful “Aquaman.” The unlikely band of heroes must join together to protect Cassandra Cain, played by Ella Jay Basco, from Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask, a crime lord of Gotham City. Chris Messina also stars as famous Batman villain Mr. Zsasz.

Warner Bros. followed a similar marketing strategy for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” whose trailer made a surprise debut in theaters earlier this year. The 40-second teaser was shown before preview screenings of “Hobbs & Shaw” before hitting the web. An official trailer has yet to drop online for the movie.

Robbie first teased Harley Quinn’s new look in January with a post on her Instagram and a 19-second video that briefly showed the characters in full costume.

Fans still have awhile to wait to see “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).” The film lands on Feb. 7, 2020.