Mike Beckingham to Star With Billy Zane in ‘Waltzing With Brando’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising star Mike Beckingham will star in “Waltzing With Brando” alongside Billy Zane, who plays a “Godfather”-era Marlon Brando in the upcoming movie.

Beckingham, younger brother of actor, writer and producer Simon Pegg, will play Bernard Judge in the comedic feature, which is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Judge was an idealistic L.A. architect selected by Brando and tasked with building the world’s first ecologically perfect retreat on a tiny Tahitian island that had been thought uninhabitable.

The picture is based upon Judge’s memoir, which recounts his relationship with Brando and his work with the enigmatic star on the designs for the would-be island getaway.

British actor Beckingham’s credits include horror pic “Redwood” and supernatural movie “Black Site.” In 2020 he will be seen in “The Host,” with Derek Jacobi and Dutch actor Maryam Hassouni, and British sci-fi film “G-Loc” alongside Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”).

Variety has learned that Beckingham will also star in “Truth Seekers,” the hotly anticipated show from Stolen Picture, the Sony Pictures Television-backed shingle run by Pegg, Nick Frost and Miles Ketley. The comedy-horror series will follow a pair of paranormal investigators. All that is known of Beckingham’s role is that he will play a character named Bjorn. Pegg and Frost will also star.

“Titanic” and “Dead Calm” star Zane produces “Waltzing With Brando,” as well as playing the titular actor. Bill Fishman writes and directs, reuniting him Zane after the 1990s Western “Posse.” Zane’s recent credits include the high-octane Sky original series “Curfew.” He has spoken of his interest in Brando’s activism and interest in environmental issues.

“Waltzing With Brando” shoots in L.A. and Fiji in 2020.