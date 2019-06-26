Billy Drago, ‘Untouchables’ Star, Dies at 73

Billy Drago, who appeared in Brian De Palma’s “The Untouchables” and Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider,” died Monday in Los Angeles of complications from a stroke. He was 73.

Drago started acting in the late 1970s, appearing in films including “Cutter’s Way,” “No Other Love” and “Windwalker.” On television, he had guest roles in “Hill Street Blues,” “Moonlighting,” “Walker Texas Ranger” and “Trapper John, M.D.”

In De Palma’s 1987 “The Untouchables,” he played Al Capone’s henchman Frank Nitti.

He went on to appear in on TV shows including “The X-Files” and “Charmed,” in which he played the demon Barbas in several episodes over five seasons.

Drago also appeared in Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World” music video in 2001.

His later film roles included Gregg Araki’s “Mysterious Skin,” “The Hills Have Eyes” remake and “Children of the Corn: Genesis.”

Born William Eugene Burrows in Hugoton, Kan., his father was a Native American actor and his mother was of Romany extraction; he took her maiden name Drago as his stage name. He started out working as a stunt man before moving to New York and beginning his acting career.