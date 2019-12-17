‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Releases First Images of Long-Awaited Sequel

The most excellent first look at “Bill and Ted Face the Music” is here.

Fans finally get a look at the two time-traveling best friends played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Set 29 years after “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the Wyld Stallyns duo have returned a little older, but hopefully not much wiser.

In the movie, according to the newly released plot, Bill and Ted set out on a new adventure after a time-hopping visitor from the future warns them that one of their songs is the only key to saving humanity. The now middle-aged best friends will be aided by their daughters, historical figures and music legends to discover the song that will bring harmony to the universe and fulfill their rock-and-roll destiny.

Reeves and Winter are joined by Samara Weaving (“Ready or Not”), Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (rapper Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”), Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch in the film.

Revealed in one of the new photos, William Sadler is also back as the Grim Reaper.

Popular on Variety

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) serves as director, and Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, screenwriters from “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bogus Journey,” wrote the script.

A third “Bill & Ted” film had been in the works since 2010, and the movie was officially greenlit in 2018. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is slated for Aug. 21. 2020.