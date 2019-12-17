×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Releases First Images of Long-Awaited Sequel

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: United Artists Releasing

The most excellent first look at “Bill and Ted Face the Music” is here.

Fans finally get a look at the two time-traveling best friends played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Set 29 years after “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the Wyld Stallyns duo have returned a little older, but hopefully not much wiser.

In the movie, according to the newly released plot, Bill and Ted set out on a new adventure after a time-hopping visitor from the future warns them that one of their songs is the only key to saving humanity. The now middle-aged best friends will be aided by their daughters, historical figures and music legends to discover the song that will bring harmony to the universe and fulfill their rock-and-roll destiny.

Reeves and Winter are joined by Samara Weaving (“Ready or Not”), Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (rapper Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”), Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch in the film.

Revealed in one of the new photos, William Sadler is also back as the Grim Reaper.

Popular on Variety

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) serves as director, and Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, screenwriters from “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bogus Journey,” wrote the script.

A third “Bill & Ted” film had been in the works since 2010, and the movie was officially greenlit in 2018. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is slated for Aug. 21. 2020.

More Film

  • 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

    'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Releases First Images of Long-Awaited Sequel

    The most excellent first look at “Bill and Ted Face the Music” is here. Fans finally get a look at the two time-traveling best friends played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Set 29 years after “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the Wyld Stallyns duo have returned a little older, but hopefully not much wiser. [...]

  • Adam Driver poses for photographers upon

    Adam Driver Walks Out of NPR Interview Over 'Marriage Story' Clip

    Adam Driver, star of two of the most talked about movies this December – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Netflix’s “Marriage Story – recently walked out of an interview with NPR’s talk show “Fresh Air” with Terry Gross. Sources confirm to Variety that Driver, who was recording his side of the radio interview [...]

  • Will Ferrell The Legend of Cocaine

    Will Ferrell to Star in Netflix's Remake of Documentary 'The Legend of Cocaine Island'

    Will Ferrell is attached to star in Netflix’s “The Legend of Cocaine Island,” a scripted remake of the streaming service’s popular documentary of the same name, sources tell Variety. Peter Steinfeld will write the script, and Ferrell will produce with Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum and David Permut through his Permut Presentations. Theo Love, who [...]

  • Parasite

    Cannes Proves Its Power Again in the Foreign-Language Golden Globe and Oscar Races

    Having premiered half of the 10 films shortlisted for the international feature film Oscar and four of the five movies nominated in the Golden Globes’ foreign-language category, the Cannes Film Festival has once again proven its power to position non-English films in the awards season, ahead of the Venice, Toronto and Berlin fests. Last year, [...]

  • Berlinale Selected Lesbian Love Story 'Cocoon'

    Lesbian Love Story 'Cocoon,' Premiering at Berlinale, Picked Up By M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sales agent M-Appeal has picked up Leonie Krippendorff’s lesbian love story “Cocoon,” which world premieres in the Generation section of the Berlin Film Festival. Krippendorff’s debut fiction feature, set in Berlin’s multicultural Kreuzberg neighborhood, follows Nora, a shy 14-year-old girl as she makes her way into adulthood: she falls in love with another girl, learns [...]

  • Robert De Niro Graham Chase Robinson

    Robert De Niro's Ex-Employee Asks Court to Strike Claims She Binge-Watched 'Friends'

    Graham Chase Robinson, an ex-employee of Robert De Niro who made headlines last summer after the “Raging Bull” star claimed she binge-watched “Friends” episodes on the job, is asking a court to dismiss his lawsuit against her. Robinson later counter-sued De Niro, accusing him of gender discrimination and fostering an abusive working environment. After filing, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad