×

Film News Roundup: Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo Join Comedy ‘Covers’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Pullman
CREDIT: Courtesy: REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo and Nina Dobrov get cast and Treehouse Pictures is developing John Grisham’s “The Confession” as a movie. 

CASTINGS

Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Diplo have joined the cast of the Focus Features comedy “Covers” opposite Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ice Cube.

Covers” is set within the talent, fame and fast-paced world of Hollywood’s music scene. “Late Night” director Nisha Ganatra is helming from a screenplay by Flora Greeson. Production is currently underway in Los Angeles.

Pullman’s credits include “Battle of the Sexes” and USA Networks’ “The Sinner.” Izzard most recently starred in “Victoria & Abdul.” Diplo has worked with artists including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Madonna. His most recent acting credit was in Detective Pikachu.

****

Nina Dobrev is executive producing and starring in the female-driven comedy “Sick Girl,” the feature-film debut for writer/director Jennifer Cram.

Related

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Koenig, Hayley Magnus, Dan Bakkedahl and Ray McKinnon are also starring. “Sick Girl” centers on a woman tells a simple lie that begins to tear a whole community apart.

“Sick Girl” is a Whereabouts Unknown Production and shooting begins this month. Producers are Sean McEwen, Cassidy Lunnen, John Papsidera, and Jessica Wilde. Executive producer is Takashi Cheng. The news was first reported by Deadline.

GRISHAM DEAL

Treehouse Pictures is developing John Grisham’s death-row drama “The Confession” as a movie.

The story follows a black man on death row who has a chance to be proven innocent. Grisham and David Gernert will serve as executive producers with Treehouse Pictures’ Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman producing.

“The Confession,” originally published in 2010 by Doubleday, sold 40 millions copies. It tells the story of a young black man whose own forced confession put him on death row for the rape and murder of a high school cheerleader, and whose execution is scheduled in four days time.

Previous Grisham film adaptations including “The Firm,” “The Pelican Brief” and “The Client.” The first film released under the Treehouse banner was 2012’s “Arbitrage,” followed by “At any Price,” “All Is Lost,” “Adult World,” “That Awkward Moment,” “Sand Castle” and “Set It Up.”

 

 

 

More Film

  • See You Soon

    Film Review: ‘See You Soon’

    Good bad movies are hard to come by, but thank goodness for director David Mahmoudieh’s “See You Soon.” He and co-writer, co-producer and leading lady Jenia Tanaeva have crafted quite possibly the best bad movie of 2019. This stupidly sweet, albeit conventional romantic drama about two downhearted souls falling in love is unabashedly unafraid to [...]

  • The Wretched

    Fantasia Film Review: 'The Wretched'

    While vampires and zombies are evergreen horror movie favorites, the motion picture arts have not been particularly kind to that bush-league cousin, the killer tree-spirit. Two of the better-known among relatively few examples are esteemed by bad movie aficionados: There was 1957’s drive-in special “From Hell It Came,” in which an actor lumbering around in [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Watch These 10 Films to Fully Appreciate 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    To fully appreciate some of the allusions and inspirations that propel Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” you should consider doing some homework — or streaming some other movies. Of course, you don’t have to be familiar with any of the following titles to enjoy Tarantino’s 1969-set fact-and-fiction mashup about Rick Dalton (Leonardo [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Awards Moves Forward a Week, Avoiding Grammys Conflict

    The 26th SAG Awards have been moved forward a week, taking place on Jan. 19 instead of Jan. 26 and avoiding going head to head with the 62nd Grammy Awards. Executive producer Kathy Connell made the announcement Thursday and noted that the ceremonies will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS as part of a [...]

  • Spider-Man Far From Home

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Climbing Past $1 Billion Milestone

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is crossing the $1 billion milestone for worldwide grosses, becoming the 40th title to do so. The tentpole has outperformed 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which debuted Tom Holland as the webslinger and wound up with $334 million in North America and $880 million worldwide. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” again follows the [...]

  • Andrew Lincoln'The Walking Dead' TV Show

    'The Walking Dead' Star Andrew Lincoln Joins Naomi Watts in 'Penguin Bloom'

    “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln has joined Naomi Watts in the family drama “Penguin Bloom.” Lincoln will portray the husband of Watts’ character in the drama, which is set on Sydney’s northern beaches and centers on a young family struggling to come to terms with a near-fatal accident that left their mother paralyzed. As [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad