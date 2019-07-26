Film News Roundup: Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo Join Comedy ‘Covers’

In today’s film news roundup, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo and Nina Dobrov get cast and Treehouse Pictures is developing John Grisham’s “The Confession” as a movie.

CASTINGS

Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Diplo have joined the cast of the Focus Features comedy “Covers” opposite Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ice Cube.

“Covers” is set within the talent, fame and fast-paced world of Hollywood’s music scene. “Late Night” director Nisha Ganatra is helming from a screenplay by Flora Greeson. Production is currently underway in Los Angeles.

Pullman’s credits include “Battle of the Sexes” and USA Networks’ “The Sinner.” Izzard most recently starred in “Victoria & Abdul.” Diplo has worked with artists including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Madonna. His most recent acting credit was in Detective Pikachu.

****

Nina Dobrev is executive producing and starring in the female-driven comedy “Sick Girl,” the feature-film debut for writer/director Jennifer Cram.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Koenig, Hayley Magnus, Dan Bakkedahl and Ray McKinnon are also starring. “Sick Girl” centers on a woman tells a simple lie that begins to tear a whole community apart.

“Sick Girl” is a Whereabouts Unknown Production and shooting begins this month. Producers are Sean McEwen, Cassidy Lunnen, John Papsidera, and Jessica Wilde. Executive producer is Takashi Cheng. The news was first reported by Deadline.

GRISHAM DEAL

Treehouse Pictures is developing John Grisham’s death-row drama “The Confession” as a movie.

The story follows a black man on death row who has a chance to be proven innocent. Grisham and David Gernert will serve as executive producers with Treehouse Pictures’ Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman producing.

“The Confession,” originally published in 2010 by Doubleday, sold 40 millions copies. It tells the story of a young black man whose own forced confession put him on death row for the rape and murder of a high school cheerleader, and whose execution is scheduled in four days time.

Previous Grisham film adaptations including “The Firm,” “The Pelican Brief” and “The Client.” The first film released under the Treehouse banner was 2012’s “Arbitrage,” followed by “At any Price,” “All Is Lost,” “Adult World,” “That Awkward Moment,” “Sand Castle” and “Set It Up.”