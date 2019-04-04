Bill Burr Joins Judd Apatow Comedy Starring Pete Davidson (EXCLUSIVE)

Bill Burr has joined Pete Davidson in Judd Apatow’s untitled comedy — a semi-autobiographical story revolving around Davidson’s life.

The film is written by Apatow, Davidson, and Dave Sirus.

Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, N.Y., lost his firefighter father in the September 11 attacks. The “Saturday Night Live” star has said that his dad’s death has greatly influenced his work, including starting stand-up comedy at the age of 16. Burr will play Davidson’s step-father in the movie.

Apatow will produce the pic for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. The duo worked together on a number of comedies, including “The Big Sick,” “Bridesmaids,” This Is 40,” “Trainwreck,” and “Funny People.”

The film will bow on June 19, 2020. Universal’s senior exec VP of production Erik Baiers will oversee it for the studio.

In addition to his stand-up work, Burr has found success in TV and film. On the TV side, the fourth season of his hit animated Netflix series, “F Is for Family,” will premiere later this year. He recently recorded his sixth hour-long comedy special at London’s Royal Albert Hall, to be released later this year on Netflix. Burr also appeared in the Hugh Jackman movie “The Front Runner” this past fall. He is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Cohen & Gardner.