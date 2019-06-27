‘Bill & Ted’ Sequel Adds New and Returning Cast Members (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr. have signed on to reprise their original roles for “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” while “SNL” star Beck Bennett is set to join the cast.

Stoch and Landon Jr. will reprise their roles as Missy and Ted’s father (police chief Chet Logan), respectively. Bennett will round out the Logan family as Deacon Logan, Ted’s younger brother.

Keanu Reeves will again portray Ted “Theodore” Logan and Alex Winter will reprise his role as Bill S. Preston, Esq. Other cast members include Scott Mescudi — best known by his stage name Kid Cudi — William Sadler, Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will follow up 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) will direct from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf (“Limitless”) will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh executive producing alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli. Orion will debut the movie in the U.S. through the United Artists Releasing banner on Aug. 21, 2020.

Bennett is a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” and will next be seen in the feature “Greener Grass,” which recently premiered at Sundance. Stoch’s credits include “Dallas,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Mr. Student Body President.” Landon Jr. has appeared in “All The Way,” “Pee Wee’s Big Holiday” and “The Artist.”

Bennett is repped by UTA; Landon Jr. is repped by Hassman Tolstonog Entertainment; and Stoch is repped by Firestarter Entertainment.