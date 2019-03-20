‘Bill & Ted 3’ Sets 2020 Summer Release Date

Excellent! “Bill & Ted 3” has a release date.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will return to the big screen in “Bill & Ted Face the Music” on Aug. 21, 2020. The duo made the announcement in a short video shot at the Hollywood Bowl, where they’ll “never play.” Production began on Wednesday.

Reeves will again portray Ted “Theodore” Logan and Winter will reprise his role as Bill S. Preston, Esq. The two previous films were 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) will direct from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf (“Limitless”) will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh executive producing alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.

MGM owns the rights and will debut the movie in the U.S. under its United Artists Releasing banner. Bloom is handling international sales.

The original pic saw the slacker duo travel through time to assemble historical figures for their high-school history presentation. In the new film, middle age and the responsibilities of family have caught up with these two best friends, who have not yet fulfilled their destiny to pen the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns that only their tune can save life as we know it — forcing Bill and Ted to set out on a time-travel adventure to find inspiration for the song.