John Turturro’s ‘Big Lebowski’ Spinoff ‘Jesus Rolls’ Set for 2020 Release

John Turturro’s “Big Lebowski” spinoff, “The Jesus Rolls,” which follows his “Lebowski” character Jesus Quintana, is scheduled to hit theaters in early 2020.

Screen Media purchased the rights to the film, which Turturro directed from his own script. “Jesus Rolls” also stars Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou and features Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson.

“The Jesus Rolls” follows a trio of misfits whose sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen.

The film, formerly titled “Going Places,” is produced by Robert Salerno, John Penotti, Fernando Sulichin, Sidney Kimmel and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu. Max Arvelaiz, Lawrence Kopeikin, Michael Lewis, Bruce Toll and Robert S. Wilson serve as executive producers. Cornerstone Films Limited is handling international sales for the film.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” said Turturro. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bringing our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.”

Seth Needle at Screen Media negotiated the deal with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.