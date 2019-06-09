×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Beyond the Legend,’ ‘Karetabla,’ ‘Witch’s Business’ to Unspool at Bridging the Gap

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beyond the Legend
CREDIT: Bridging the Gap

ANNECY – Brazil’s “Beyond the Legend,” Venezuela’s “Karetabla” and Chile’s “Witches’ Business” are among the thirteen animation projects selected to participate at the 5th Bridging the Gap (BTG), a Canary Island-based intensive animation workshop.

Since its first edition in 2015, Tenerife animation lab Bridging the Gap has promoted fifty international feature films and animation series. One of them, “Homeless,” competes at this week’s Annecy Festival in the new Contrechamp showcase. Produced by Lunes CineTV, and Juan de Dios Larraín at Fabula, the Chilean feature is directed by José Ignacio Navarro Cox, Jorge Campusano and Santiago O’Ryan.

Marília Feldhues’ feature debut “Beyond the Legend” will be the second animated feature directed by a woman in Brazil after Mariana Caltabiano’s “Brazil Animated” in 2011, and the first animation feature to be made in Brazil’s Pernambuco region. A 2D project about a sacred book gathering Brazilian folklore and legends, it’s penned and exec-produced by Ulises Brandão.

In spite the political turmoil in Venezuela, several projects have been submitted from the country. Among them “Karetabla” has been chosen and is being developed by a collective, Mecha, a new industry trend in the region, according to the event organizers who add the use of animation as a tool to promote social changes is also trending.

Targeting adult demos, “Karetabla” follows the misadventures of three neighborhood youths who begin their transition to adulthood in the midst of a chaotic, unchanging, and violent city: Caracas.

Made for children, “Witch’s Business” is a 2D 11-minute 13-episode series following little witches Effy and Mai who are banished from their Magiworld to a decaying terrestrial world. There they will live with their aunt Escabiosa, who is illegally offering black magic services to humans. Endless adventures will teach the young witches that the only way to maintain a delicate balance between their magic and life on earth is by using “real magic” from both worlds.

At the lab industry experts will offer strategies for producing, distributing and selling animation projects through a wide range of training activities, as well as networking and tailored advice. Participants will also have the chance to present their projects to industry professionals and decision-makers.

The thirteen projects include four features and nine TV series. Projects were chosen from a total of 97 submissions from sixteen countries. Eight projects come from Latin America, four from Spain and one from the Philippines.

The Canary Islands is building as an animation hub, thanks to its  attracting animation talent and companies, and also the strengthening of links between Latin America and Europe. Two efficient tools to do so are a 40% tax rebate for foreign shows animated in the Islands with a $224,000 minimum spend in the islands to qualify, and a Zona Especial Canaria (ZEC) fiscal zone allowing companies launched in the Islands to pay just 4% in corporation tax.

With all the selected projects at BTG this year, it’s noteworthy that out of the four Spanish projects, two are being developed by Tenerife talent; in a third case, Danish director Niels Andersen Dolmer has moved to the island to build up “Lily & the Fishboy.” The Canary Islands seem to be building its own IPs now.

BTG is organized by animation professionals including its founders Guadalupe Arensburg, head of animation and shorts at Movistar+ and Quirino Awards promoter José Luis Farias. It is backed by the Cabildo de Tenerife local government via Tenerife2030, as well as INtech Tenerife and the Tenerife Tourism Area, with the collaboration of Spanish agency Cooperación Española.

Bridging the Gap – Animation Lab (BTG) will take place on Tenerife, July 14-20

SELECTED PROJECTS

FEATURES

“Beyond the Legend,” Marília Feldhues (Brazil)

“Bululú,” Federico Gutiérrez Obeso (Mexico)

“Islands of Fire,” José Miguel Pérez Alonso (Spain)

“Risue,” de Mario Forero (Colombia)

TV SERIES

“Alphabesties,” Neema B. Ejercito (Philippines)

“The Call of Mystery,” Víctor López Aguado (Spain)

“Cowbots,” Alfio D’Antona (Argentina)

“Crako & Koshan Show,” Esteban Erazo, Paul Morales (Ecuador)

“Hallow Hollow,” Pablo Cortina (Spain)

“Karetabla,” Carlos Zerpa (Venezuela)

“Lily & the Fishboy,” Niels Andersen Dolmer (Spain)

“Negocio de brujas,” Alejandra Jaramillo (Chile)

“Ori & Gen,” Javier Ignacio Luna Crook (Argentina)

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Film

  • JF_5100_v0014_SNL.1001 – Sophie Turner stars as

    International Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Beats 'Secret Life of Pets 2' With $107 Million

    Disney-Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” failed to rise in North America, but the latest “X-Men” saga looks off to a slightly better start overseas, where it earned $107 million from 53 international markets. Combined with a disastrous $33 million at the domestic box office, “Dark Phoenix” had a global debut of $140 million. The $200 million movie [...]

  • Beyond the Legend

    ‘Beyond the Legend,’ ‘Karetabla,’ ‘Witch’s Business’ to Unspool at Bridging the Gap

    ANNECY – Brazil’s “Beyond the Legend,” Venezuela’s “Karetabla” and Chile’s “Witches’ Business” are among the thirteen animation projects selected to participate at the 5th Bridging the Gap (BTG), a Canary Island-based intensive animation workshop. Since its first edition in 2015, Tenerife animation lab Bridging the Gap has promoted fifty international feature films and animation series. [...]

  • Dark Phoenix

    Box Office: 'Secret Life of Pets 2' Ekes Out No. 1 Spot as 'Dark Phoenix' Sputters

    The North American box office fizzled this weekend as Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and Disney and Fox’s “X-Men” installment “Dark Phoenix” battled it out at theaters. Neither packed much of a punch, with both films debuting well below expectations. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” nabbed first place with $47.11 [...]

  • 'Fire Will Come' Review: Olivier Laxe's

    Film Review: 'Fire Will Come'

    Viewers obsessive about spoiler alerts will be thwarted by the very title of “Fire Will Come”: You know exactly what climax is coming in Oliver Laxe’s rustically beautiful rural parable, but its dreamy, mesmeric power lies in the waiting. An exactingly paced slow burn before it becomes, well, a very fast one, this second feature [...]

  • Gala-inchidere_08_06_2019_Vlad-Cupsa_VL2_2899_web

    Alejandro Landes’ ‘Monos’ Wins Top Prize at Transilvania Film Festival

    CLUJ, Romania–Alejandro Landes’ “Monos,” a survival thriller about a group of rebels set deep in the jungles of Colombia, won the top prize at the Transilvanian Intl. Film Festival on Saturday, with the jury praising the Sundance player “for its hypnotic power through its minimalist storytelling, committed cast, and unsentimental portrait of young people with [...]

  • Nancy Meyers and Mindy Kaling Hung

    Everything We Learned From Mindy Kaling and Nancy Meyers' Juicy Produced By Convo

    Mindy Kaling and Nancy Meyers — two titans of romantic comedies and layered, human storytelling overall — gathered Saturday in a wide-ranging conversation about their experiences as filmmakers in a changing market. At Produced By, the annual conference of the Producers Guild of America, the pair had an hour to share a wealth of information [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Nancy Meyers Says Obsessing Over Her Movie Kitchens Is Sexist

    Would the luxurious kitchens and interior design of Nancy Meyers’ movies be mentioned as often in articles and reviews if she were a male director? Meyers says no. In conversation with Mindy Kaling at the PGA’s Produced By conference on Saturday, the top-grossing filmmaker was asked how she feels about the attention paid to material [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad