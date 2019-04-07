Netflix Teases Beyonce Coachella Concert Doc, Announces Premiere Date

Just a week after Beyonce was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards, the Beyhive has another reason to celebrate.

Netflix posted a tweet Sunday teasing its rumored upcoming Beyonce concert documentary, which will reportedly highlight her 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

The tweet did not include any teaser footage, simply a yellow title card with the phrase “Homecoming” on it, using Greek-style lettering for the E and O’s. That coloring and the Greek theme mirrors one of the outfits the “Drunk In Love” singer wore during her Coachella performance, which gave a nod to historically black colleges and universities. The card also announced that the doc would drop April 17, the week of Coachella’s second weekend.

Beyonce was the first black woman to headline Coachella, and announced the Homecoming Scholars Awards Program to coincide with the event. The initiative provides scholarships to students attending HBCUs.

Variety has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The teaser immediately incited reactions online, with fans thanking the singer and expressing their excitement.

“Beyonce thank you,” wrote TV writer and podcaster Ira Madison.

Beyoncé thank you 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Ms3gzb0bvR — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 7, 2019

“April 17 is my 30th birthday and Beyonce is providing,” Vulture writer Angelica Jade Bastien tweeted.

April 17 is my 30th birthday and Beyoncé is providing. https://t.co/wTOoxgrUub — Angelica Jade (@angelicabastien) April 7, 2019

More reactions below: