Beyonce Wins Entertainer of the Year at NAACP Awards

Beyonce50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Show, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Beyonce was named Entertainer of the Year, and “Black Panther” nearly swept the film categories at the 50th NAACP Awards on Saturday night.

During her speech at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Beyonce graciously thanked her fellow nominees in the category, including NBA superstar LeBron James, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and star Chadwick Boseman, and “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress Regina King.

“Regina King, I love you so much, you’ve taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft,” she said. “Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to see themselves as kings.”

Beyonce added, “LeBron James has taught us that strength of all forms and leading by example and providing education for our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history, and proves that we do have power at the box office.”

Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” took home the prizes for best film, actor (Boseman) and breakthrough performance (Letitia Wright) while Amandla Stenberg of “The Hate U Give” won the award for best actress.

On the TV side, “black-ish” was named best comedy series and its stars Tracee Ellis-Ross and Anthony Anderson – Anderson also hosted MC’d Saturday’s ceremony – were named best actress and actor in a comedy. Starz’s “Power” won best drama series while the show’s Omari Hardwick taking best actor.

Best actress in a drama went to “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson.

Earlier in the night, Chris Rock unleashed on Henson’s “Empire” co-star Jussie Smollett (who was nominated but lost the night before) after saying the NAACP TV producers told him not to make any jokes about the controversial actor.

“What the hell was he thinking?” Rock asked. “From now on, you’re Jessie from now on. You don’t even get the ‘U’ no more. That ‘U’ was respect.”

He added, “What a waste of white skin. You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be out of here. F—ing running Hollywood.”

Lena Waithe, speaking to Variety on the red carpet beforehand, defended the “Empire” actor: “Being queer and black is like having a target on your back every time you walk out the door.”

Other NAACP honorees included Maxine Waters, album-of-the-year winner Ella Mai and Jay-Z, who received the org’s President’s Award.

Full list of NAACP winners:

Special Award – Entertainer of the Year

Beyoncé – WINNER
Chadwick Boseman
LeBron James
Regina King
Ryan Coogler

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Black Panther” (Marvel Studios) – WINNER
“BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)
“Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
“If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)
“The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox

Outstanding Drama Series

“How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)
“Power” (Starz) – WINNER
“Queen Sugar” (OWN)
“The Chi” (Showtime)
“This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX Networks)
“black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
“Dear White People” (Netflix)
“grown-ish” (Freeform)
“Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Cedric the Entertainer “The Neighborhood” (CBS)
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX Networks)
Dwayne Johnson, “Ballers” (HBO)
Tracy Morgan, “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)
Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)
Logan Browning, “Dear White People” (Netflix)
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish ” (ABC) – WINNER
Yara Shahidi, “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Mitchell, “The Chi” (Showtime)
Keith David, “Greenleaf” (OWN)
Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Omari Hardwick, “Power” (Starz) – WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us ” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)
Naturi Naughton, “Power” (Starz)
Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Taraji P. Henson, “Empire” (FOX) – WINNER
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Album

“Dirty Computer” – Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records)
“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records) – WINNER
“Even More” – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)
“Everything Is Love” – The Carters (Roc Nation)
“I Used To Know Her: The Prelude” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios) – WINNER
Michael B Jordan – “Creed II” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)
Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 2” (Columbia Pictures)
John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)
Stephan James – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give” (20th Century Fox) – WINNER
Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
KiKi Layne – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)
Sanaa Lathan – “Nappily Ever After” (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures
Production for Netflix)
Viola Davis – “Widows” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Storm Reid – “A Wrinkle In Time” (Walt Disney Studios)
Letitia Wright – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios) – WINNER
Winston Duke – “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios)
John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)
KiKi Layne – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

