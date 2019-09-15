×
ABC Announces Behind-the-Scenes Special for Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King’ LP

Beyonce Knowles'The Lion King' film premiere, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

ABC has announced a new behind-the-scenes look into the making of Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” LP, which is set to air September 16 on ABC at 10 p.m. EST.

Titled “Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift,” the new hour-long special will allow viewers to “experience the process” behind the “Lion King” companion album, according to a new teaser released by ABC.

The teaser also depicts a number of clips from the recording studio intermixed with choreography shots and scenes from the Disney film itself. Another teaser from the special will air early Monday morning on Good Morning America.

The Lion King: The Gift” comes from Parkwood Entertainment/Colombia Records and was released on July 19 alongside Disney’s remake of the classic animated film. Beyoncé, who also stars as Nala in the film, executive produced the recording which features cameos from Donald Glover, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Eric André and Billy Eichner.

Other contributors for the 14 track album include Pharrell, Jessie Reyez, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Salatiel, SAINt JHN, WizKid, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Teirra Whack, Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly and 070 Shake.

“Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift” was written, directed and produced by Beyoncé alongside her co-director and longtime collaborator Ed Burke. Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams executive produced.

