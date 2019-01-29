×
Beta Cinema Boards Sales on Edward Berger’s Berlinale Title ‘All My Loving’

CREDIT: Beta Cinema

Beta Cinema has taken worldwide rights to German director Edward Berger’s “All My Loving,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

The film, which plays in Berlin’s Panorama sidebar, follows three siblings who seem to be doing fine, but when cracks in their seemingly perfect lives appear they realize something has to change if they are to find happiness.

Beta Cinema has all rights outside Germany and Austria. The film was produced by Port au Prince Film & Kultur Produktion in co-production with Pandora Film Produktion and WDR. It previously handled sales on “Jack,” which was helmed by Berger and produced by his producer Jan Kruger. It played in competition in Berlin in 2014.

Featuring Lars Eidinger (“Personal Shopper”), Nele-Mueller Stöfen (“Jack”), and Hans Löw (“Toni Erdmann”), the film was written by Berger and Nele Mueller-Stöfen

“We are thrilled to collaborate again with such a capable and compassionate filmmaker,” said Thorsten Ritter, EVP at Beta Cinema. “In ‘All My Loving’ he goes after the nuances, the personal and intimate moments, as he explores the universal themes of family and love.”

“Beta’s taste in cinema is unparalleled. I feel so honored to be part of their slate and am thrilled to be working with them once more,” added Berger, who recently directed Sky and Showtime’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer “Patrick Melrose.”

