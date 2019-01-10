Berlin Adds Films by Agnieszka Holland, Agnes Varda, Chiwetel Ejiofor to Lineup

New films by Agnieszka Holland, Agnes Varda and Isabel Coixet have been added to the official lineup of the upcoming Berlin Film Festival, along with special screenings of directorial debuts by British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and “Narcos” star Wagner Moura of Brazil.

The Berlinale added 11 titles to its competition slate Thursday, representing countries including China, Norway, Mongolia and Israel. Another six films were added to the Berlinale Special section.

Holland’s anticipated “Mr. Jones,” starring James Norton and Vanessa Kirby, will have its world premiere in Potsdamer Platz. The politically charged film centers on the real-life Welsh journalist Gareth Jones (Norton), whose reporting uncovered a deadly famine in Ukraine in the 1930s.

Varda’s autobiographical documentary, “Varda par Agnes” (“Varda by Agnes”) will also world premiere in Berlin but will play out of competition.

