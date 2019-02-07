×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Lone Scherfig Seeks to Foster Community With ‘The Kindness of Strangers’

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lone Scherfig'The Kindness Of Strangers' press conference, 69th Berlin International Film Festival, Germany - 07 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Christopher Tamcke/REX/Shutterstock

With “The Kindness of Strangers,” which opens the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday evening, Danish writer-director Lone Scherfig said she felt an urgent need to respond to the current political and social turmoil around the globe in a positive way.

“I thought it would make sense…to make a film that had light and hopefully leaves the audience with a sense of not just hope, but also community,” she said.

Scherfig spoke at a press conference Thursday afternoon alongside producer Malene Blenkov and members of the cast, including Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough, and Bill Nighy. The Berlinale veteran, who won the Silver Bear in 2001 for “Italian for Beginners,” discussed how “The Kindness of Strangers” allowed her to address the darkening political climate without being an overtly political film.

The movie revolves around a cast of down-and-out characters whose paths cross at a restaurant owned by the grandson of Russian immigrants (Nighy). Among them are Clara (Kazan), a mother fleeing an abusive husband with her two sons; Alice (Riseborough), an ER nurse who leads an eclectic therapy group; Marc (Tahar Rahim), an ex-con-turned-manager of the restaurant; and Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones), a young man in desperate need of a job.

Related

“The characters themselves are not political, and they never express any political opinions,” said Scherfig. “They are not political creatures, but the film and the backdrop – the juxtaposition of very luxurious New York and the soup kitchens – is a way to address big political issues in an intimate way.”

Scherfig last appeared in Berlin with “An Education,” which screened at the 2009 Berlinale before going on to receive three Academy Award nominations, including best actress for star Carey Mulligan.

Returning to Berlin for the first time since the rise of the #MeToo movement, Scherfig is one of seven female directors with films in competition. The six-member jury is led by actress Juliette Binoche.

The director channeled the spirit of the time in her description of Kazan’s Clara, a mother who’s forced to scrap for her family’s survival on the streets of New York. Clara, Scherfig said, is “a woman who is stronger than she thinks.”

Cast members echoed the director’s message, with Nighy describing “Strangers” as a movie that’s “perfectly placed for this time.”

“Any film currently that emphasizes those things which unite us rather than those things that divide us…is not only desirable, it’s essential,” he said. “[Actors] look for opportunities to do stuff that will…tip the balance in a good direction. And this is absolutely an opportunity to do that.”

Riseborough commented on the relentless churn of negative news stories, saying it was important “to re-contextualize what’s really going on in the world to remind ourselves that actually there’s so much kindness, so much purity.”

The actress pointed to Time’s Up as an example of organizations that are fighting daily to improve people’s lives. “To focus on that infrastructure that’s already in place and then to invest in it, and celebrate it, I think is really important at this time,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Lone Scherfig'The Kindness Of Strangers' press

    Berlin: Lone Scherfig Seeks to Foster Community With 'The Kindness of Strangers'

    With “The Kindness of Strangers,” which opens the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday evening, Danish writer-director Lone Scherfig said she felt an urgent need to respond to the current political and social turmoil around the globe in a positive way. “I thought it would make sense…to make a film that had light and hopefully leaves the audience [...]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    #GoldOpen Movement Behind 'Crazy Rich Asians' To Partner With AMC Theaters

    #GoldOpen, the Asian community movement that bought out theaters for showings of “Crazy Rich Asians,” has announced a new partnership with AMC Theaters. The collaboration aims to streamline group movie-going, theater buyouts, bulk regular-price ticket purchasing, and more through a ticket buying system that includes a dedicated ticketing web page, purchasing support, and special events [...]

  • Female Filmmakers in Africa Take Control

    Female Filmmakers in Africa Take Control of Their Careers

    With each new revelation to make headlines since the #MeToo movement first rocked Hollywood in 2017, film and TV industries around the globe have faced their own reckoning about sexual harassment, gender parity and equal opportunities for women both on and off screen. That debate has had ripple effects across sub-Saharan Africa as well, where [...]

  • Berlinale Africa Hub Offers Place to

    Berlinale Africa Hub Offers Place to Meet and Greet at Market

    Following on the heels of two successful editions, the Berlinale Africa Hub returns to its site beside the historic Martin-Gropius-Bau, offering a glimpse of trends emerging in the growing pan-African film market with a wide-ranging slate of presentations and panel discussions taking place from Feb. 8-13. For industry insiders well-versed in the large, diverse and [...]

  • Middle East Exhibitor Vox to Open

    Vox Cinemas to Open 110 Screens in Saudi Arabia This Year (EXCLUSIVE)

    Middle East exhibitor Vox Cinemas is on track to open 110 screens in Saudi Arabia by year’s end as the oil-rich kingdom continues to liberalize its entertainment environment. Vox unveiled its second Saudi multiplex Jan. 28, a luxurious 12-screen facility in the city of Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall. The multiplex houses more than 1,450 seats and an Imax [...]

  • European Film Market Targets Tech Innovations

    European Film Market Targets Tech Innovations in Horizon Programs

    The tectonic shifts being felt across the film industry landscape are reverberating at this year’s European Film Market, where the impact of new technological developments, growing opportunities, new markets and the roles of diversity and inclusion are in the spotlight. “We have been witnessing one of the biggest changes in the film industry during the [...]

  • Jury president Juliette Binoche poses for

    Juliette Binoche on Harvey Weinstein: 'He's Had Enough...Justice Has to Do Its Work'

    French actress Juliette Binoche said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein has “had enough” public excoriation and that “now justice has to do its work.” In Berlin, where she is heading the film festival jury, Binoche said she herself had had no problems with Weinstein, with whom she worked on “Chocolat” and “The English Patient,” for which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad