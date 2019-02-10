×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Thomas Bidegain Takes on ‘Siege of Mecca’ Series for HBO; Develops Sophomore Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

French writer and director Thomas Bidegain, whose screenwriting credits include Jacques Audiard’s “The Sisters Brothers,” has joined forced with Noé Debré (“Dheepan”) to co-write a miniseries based on the “The Siege of Mecca: The Forgotten Uprising in Islam’s Holiest Shrine and the Birth of Al Qaeda,” the 2007 book written by Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov.

Produced by Vice for HBO, the four-part series chronicles the 1979 Grand Mosque seizure in Mecca by Islamic radicals.

“It’s a crazy story. Salafists invaded the Mecca and the hostage situation lasted for 14 days with tens of thousands of people, including some Americans, Saudis and Iranians, who were trapped inside; no one understood what was happening, the negotiations lasted two weeks,” said Bidegain, who pointed out that earlier that same month as the siege, Iranian students had taken more 60 American hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

The Forge is executive producing the series. Bidegain and Noé are frequent collaborators, having worked together on Audiard’s Palme d’Or winning “Dheepan” and Bidegain’s feature debut, “Les Cowboys,” which world-premiered at Cannes’s Directors Fortnight in 2015.

Related

Bidegain and Noe have also been collaborating with Tom McCarthy on the script of a film McCarthy is meant to direct. Bidegain said McCarthy approached him after watching “The Cowboys,” his directorial debut.

Bidegain is currently developing his sophomore feature, “Soudain, Seuls” (working title), a drama based on French sailor-turned-writer Isabelle Autissier’s novel.

Alain Attal’s Tresor Films is on board to produce the movie. Bidegain said he was exploring the possibility of making the film in English and cited Juan Antonio Bayona’s “The Impossible” with Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor as an example of a powerful film with an international cast financed in Europe.

“There are so many talented actors I could approach if I made this in English; and after ‘The Sisters Brothers,’ the planets seem to be lined up for me to make that leap,” said Bidegain.

“Soudain, Seuls” is a compelling story because it’s both an intimate portrait of a couple and at the same time a depiction of the wilderness, he says. “It’s a close look at two people whose shared utopia and bond gets tested as they struggle to survive in extreme circumstances,” said Bidegain.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Charades Closes Deals on 'Invisibles,' 'The

    Charades Closes Deals on 'Invisibles,' 'The Shiny Shrimps' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades has closed a raft of sales on Louis-Julien Petit’s heartfelt social comedy-drama “Invisibles,” which has been a box office hit in France since opening last month. Inspired by a true story, “Invisibles” follows the journey of social workers who embark on a race against the clock to integrate some homeless women back into society [...]

  • Laura Amelia Guzman, Israel Cardenas Drill

    Laura Amelia Guzman, Israel Cardenas Drill Down on ‘Holy Beasts’

    BERLIN — “Holy Beasts” begins memorably with a shot of an inky sea, as black as death. Surveying it is Vera, played by Geraldine Chaplin, an actress who travels to the Dominican Republic to shoot the unfinished film of real-life Dominican director Jean-Louis Jorge, who died in 2000. Vera is most probably dying. This will [...]

  • Florencia Gil Joins French Company Indie

    Florencia Gil Joins French Company Indie Sales

    Paris-based international sales executive Florencia Gil has joined the staff of the French company Indie Sales, where she will handle key territories together with the outfit’s co-founder and CEO, Nicolas Eschbach, as well as marketing. Gil is joining Indie Sales from Loco Films, where she headed international sales for four years. Originally from Brazil, where [...]

  • Echo Studio Sets Off 'Walking on

    Echo Studio Sets Off 'Walking on Water,' 'A Death Foretold,' 'Food' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Echo Studio, the Paris-based company behind Rodd Rathjen’s Panorama drama “Buoyancy,” is set to produce “Walking on Water,” the feature debut of Dakar-born French actress Aissa Maiga, Sabrina Van Tassel’s “A Death Foretold” and “Food” (working title), a culinary documentary from famed French chef Jean Imbert. Echo Studio, which launched at Cannes last year with [...]

  • Thomas Bidegain Takes on 'Siege of

    Thomas Bidegain Takes on 'Siege of Mecca' Series for HBO; Develops Sophomore Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

    French writer and director Thomas Bidegain, whose screenwriting credits include Jacques Audiard’s “The Sisters Brothers,” has joined forced with Noé Debré (“Dheepan”) to co-write a miniseries based on the “The Siege of Mecca: The Forgotten Uprising in Islam’s Holiest Shrine and the Birth of Al Qaeda,” the 2007 book written by Wall Street Journal correspondent [...]

  • El Principe

    ‘El Principe’ Sells to North America, Germany (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sebastián Muñoz’s drama “El Principe” has closed key major territory deals before its European Film Market premiere, licensing North America (Artsploitation Films) and Germany/Austria (Salzgeber). Sold by Patra Spanou, “El Princípe,” which proved a standout at works-in-progress strands of Chile’s Sanfic and Spain’s San Sebastián festival, has also sold to Poland (Tongariro Releasing). Chilean production [...]

  • SF Studios Preps English-Language Series on

    SF Studios Preps English-Language Sci-Fi Series on Artificial Intelligence (EXCLUSIVE)

    SF Studios, the Scandinavian company celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is developing an English-language series based on Max Tegmark’s 2007 bestseller “Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.” The science-fiction series will follow a group of young scientists working at a startup who discover the first artificial intelligence and envision ways [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad