First Look at The Smiths-Infused Comedy-Drama ‘Shoplifters of the World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based sales agent WestEnd Films has released the first-look image for The Smiths-infused comedy-drama “Shoplifters of the World,” which Variety is publishing exclusively. WestEnd is screening footage to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market.

Based on an urban legend, the film is set over the course of one night in the lives of four friends in Denver, who are reeling from the news of the split up of iconic British band The Smiths. The local radio station is hijacked by an impassioned Smiths fan with a gun, who makes the DJ play nothing but Smiths tracks for the entire night.

The still shows Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”), who plays the hijacker. Joe Manganiello (“Magic Mike,” “True Blood”) plays the DJ. The cast also includes Helena Howard, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, and James Bloor. The film, written and directed by Stephen Kijak (“Scott Walker – 30 Century Man”), will feature 20 tracks by The Smiths.

The movie is produced by Untitled Entertainment’s Laura Rister, 3:59’s Joe and Nick Manganiello, Piccadilly Pictures’ Christopher Figg. Also producing are Phil Hoelting, Adam Schoon and Lorianne Hall. Robert Whitehouse, from Piccadilly Pictures, is exec producing.