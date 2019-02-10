×
Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stacy Martin Join Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Possessor’

Sean Bean Drone
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sean Bean, best known for “The Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones,” Jennifer Jason Leigh, Oscar nominated for Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight,” and Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac,” “All the Money in the World”) have joined Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott in Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi thriller “Possessor.”

Well Go USA Entertainment will release the film in the U.S. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada. Arclight Films is representing foreign rights to the movie at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The movie follows Tasya Vos (Riseborough), an agent for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for the benefit of high-paying clients. But something goes wrong on a routine job, and she soon finds herself trapped in the mind of an unwitting suspect (Abbott), whose appetite for violence turns out to rival her own.

The producers are Fraser Ash, Niv Fichman, and Kevin Krikst of Rhombus Media, and Andy Starke of Rook Films. The film is slated to begin production in April and will shoot on location in Canada.

Arclight’s Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye, and Ryan Hamilton will executive produce, alongside Steven Squillante and David U. Lee of Leeding Media, Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures, and Tony Roman. The movie received support from Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates.

Bean is repped by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group. Leigh is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Martin is repped by WME, Agence Adequat and 42 Management.

“In addition to being exceptionally talented, Sean, Jennifer and Stacy have immense international appeal that perfectly rounds out the cast,” said Hamilton. “Under Cronenberg’s keen cinematic eye and teamed with the equally impressive Christopher and Andrea, this is the perfect complete package that makes ‘Possessor’ a must have for our buyers.”

“We’re thrilled with the team assembled: the stellar cast, the terrific production and sales teams, all led by one of the world’s most intriguing directors,” said Fichman on behalf of the producers.

