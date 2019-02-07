×

Berlin Film Festival Opens With Standing Ovation for Outgoing Director Dieter Kosslick

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dieter Kosslick Berlin Film Festival
CREDIT: FELIPE TRUEBA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A visibly moved Dieter Kosslick received a standing ovation at the opening of the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday as he took to the stage to welcome international stars, filmmakers, and cinephiles for the final time as festival director.

The 69th Berlinale opened with a 1920s-style serenade dedicated to Kosslick by popular German singer Max Raabe and entertainer Anke Engelke, who also hosted the ceremony.

Monika Grütters, Germany’s culture and media commissioner, praised Kosslick for his 18 years at the head of one of the world’s largest film festivals.

Kosslick succeeded in sharpening the festival’s political profile, attracting international stars and filmmakers and ensuring the glamour factor, Grütters said.

“Our Berliner Bear in gold and silver, our beautiful trophy, is our most famous ambassador of film, but only one person can compete with him. That’s you, dear Dieter. And at the opening of your 18th and our 69th Berlinale, you deserve to be in the spotlight,” she said.

Grütters continued her praise: “The most beautiful compliment, ladies and gentlemen, does not come from those privileged to sit here tonight but from those who stand for hours to buy tickets. The most beautiful compliment is 350,000 tickets sold every year.”

Related

Commending the Berlinale’s political streak and strong support of female filmmakers, Grütters drew loud applause with a quote from German sculptor Renée Sintenis, on whose work the Berlinale Golden and Silver Bears are based: “Every power corrupts. The spiritual person has to therefore always live in opposition.”

The Berlinale Bear “is also an acknowledgement of all of the artists around the world who stand up against the ruling elite with the power of fantasy and who have the ambition to pour not oil but sand into the gears of politics and society, especially where despotism and injustice rule,” Grütters added.

It is that kind of artistic sentiment, “film that meddles,” that Kosslick brought onto the red carpet for 18 years. “Thank you for that Dieter. If I had a black hat like yours, I would tip it to you on this opening day of your final Berlinale.”

Among the evening’s guests were actress Andie MacDowell; director Fatih Akin and Jonas Dassler, who are in the fest with “The Golden Glove”; filmmakers Wim Wenders, Rosa von Praunheim, and Detlev Buck; and thesps Andrea Riseborough, Paula Beer, Meret Becker, Heike Makatsch, Udo Kier, David Kross (“The Keeper”), Franz Rogowski (“Transit”), and Lars Eidinger (“Never Look Away”).

The Berlinale’s new director team, Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek, who take the reins next year, were also on hand.

The festival opened with the world premiere of Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers,” a contemporary drama following a disparate ensemble of characters as they all struggle to survive in a New York City winter and find laughter, love, and kindness in each other. It’s a fitting beginning to Kosslick’s final fest as topper.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in

    Myth Marries Reality in Screenplay Noms 'Vice,' 'A Star is Born' and 'Green Book'

    Whether they’re depicting the dynamic of a single interpersonal relationship, recounting pivotal moments in history or conceiving new worlds beyond an audience’s wildest imaginations, screenwriters seek first and foremost to find the humanity in their subjects. But many of the scripts nominated for Academy Awards this year either extract that discovery from true events that [...]

  • First Reformed

    'First Reformed,' 'Beale,' Focus on Characters from Different Walks of Life

    Many of this year’s films nominated for original and adapted screenplay center on issues of class, race, diversity, and marginalized individuals who are living on the fringes of society, or operating within their own personal realm to the extent that they feel like outsiders to the rest of the populace. When narratives explore events from [...]

  • How #4PercentChallenge Can Succeed in Promoting

    What the #4PercentChallenge to Hire Women Directors Needs to Succeed (Guest Column)

    “But you’re a TV director,” the Oscar winning producer said as her face scrunched into a sneer. “Feature directors are hot-messes, you’re far too organized to direct features!” “I’m not too worried about you as a director but we’ll have to get a top writer to polish your screenplay so his name will attract a [...]

  • Dieter Kosslick Berlin Film Festival

    Berlin Film Festival Opens With Standing Ovation for Outgoing Director Dieter Kosslick

    A visibly moved Dieter Kosslick received a standing ovation at the opening of the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday as he took to the stage to welcome international stars, filmmakers, and cinephiles for the final time as festival director. The 69th Berlinale opened with a 1920s-style serenade dedicated to Kosslick by popular German singer Max [...]

  • Robin Hood

    Lionsgate Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates, but Revenues Fall Short

    Lionsgate earnings and operating income have topped Wall Street projections, thanks to growth from its premium cable channel, Starz. The studio reported earnings of $22.9 million, or 10 cents a share, and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization of $171.4 million for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Analysts had been [...]

  • Berlin: Chloe Grace Moretz's 'Red Shoes

    Berlin: Chloe Grace Moretz's 'Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs' Animation Sells Widely

    Big-budget Korean-made animation “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs” has been set up for a wide international release through a slew of local distributors. The film, a modern English-language retelling of “Snow White,” features the voices of Chloe Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin and Gina Gershon as Snow White, Merlin and the Witch Queen, respectively. Sales [...]

  • Nisha Ganatra, director of "Late Night,"

    Nisha Ganatra Sets Next Directing Gig After 'Late Night' Makes Big Sundance Splash (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nisha Ganatra, who directed the Sundance darling “Late Night,” is in negotiations to helm Universal and Working Title’s upcoming film “Covers,” sources tell Variety. Not much is known about the project, written by first-time screenwriter Flora Greeson, other than it being a romance set in the Los Angeles music world. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad