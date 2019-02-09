Nexo Digital, Anne Frank Fonds Producing ‘#Anne Frank Parallel Stories’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Nexo Digital has teamed up with the Anne Frank Fonds foundation to produce a high-end documentary that tries to imagine what Anne Frank’s life would have been like if she had survived the Holocaust.

Shooting started in January, which marks the 90th anniversary of Anne Frank’s birthday. Nexo is kicking off pre-sales at the EFM in Berlin.

Titled “#Anne Frank Parallel Stories,” the unconventional doc will focus on the stories of five women who did survive the Holocaust but shared her same fate of “deportation, suffering and being denied their childhood and adolescence,” according to promotional materials. The intent is to “be able to render/reveal that desire for life and youth that was also Anne’s and that allowed her to fight fear and resist, even under the most inhumane conditions.”

Directed by prizewinning Italian TV journalists Sabina Fedeli and Anna Migotto, the “#Anne Frank” doc is being summarized as “one secret diary, one imaginary friend, five women’s memories.” They will use innovative storytelling techniques to focus on Anne Frank’s role as a witness, “because her approach to life … the depth of her writing … makes her able to speak directly to young people today,” the directors said in a statement.

They will also be “retracing Anne’s ‘places’ and ‘locations,’ so that audiences “will be able to get to know her through several significant passages from her diary, and enter her world; the real as well as the imaginary,” they added.

Nexo Digital co-produces and distributes theatrical event content, such as docs “Caravaggio,” “Hitler Versus Picasso” and “Van Gogh,” around the world. Over the past five years they have distributed more than 300 unique events to theatrical audiences in over 60 countries.

Anne Frank was deported to Auschwitz and then to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp where she died of typhus between February and March 1945.

Anne Frank Fonds was founded in Basel in 1963 by her father Otto Frank as a charitable foundation designated as his universal heir. The foundation holds the rights to the works, letters and photos of Anne Frank and her family members.