Berlin Film Festival’s Incoming Co-Directors Unveil First Staffing Changes

Even before officially taking office June 1, incoming Berlinale co-chiefs Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek have unveiled a new team that includes the core of Chatrian’s programming staff when he headed the Locarno Film Festival.

The new Berlin team comprises Locarno’s former head of programming, Marc Peranson, and three Locarno selection committee members, Lorenzo Esposito, Sergio Fant, and Aurelie Godet. Variety reported exclusively last month that Peranson, Esposito and Fant would be among those making the move with Chatrian from Locarno to Berlin.

“I’m responsible for the festival’s artistic profile. In looking after the programming work, supported by the selection committee, I wish to carve out the artistic shape of the entire festival program,” Chatrian said in a statement Thursday.

Chatrian and Rissenbeek will take over from outgoing director Dieter Kosslick, whose role has been split into two separate positions.

“We have different tasks, but the same goal: to successfully lead the festival into the future!” Chatrian and Rissenbeek said. “We inherit a festival which is not only recognized as one of the biggest in the world but also plays a significant role in the international film industry; we are aware of the huge task we have in front of us and thank longtime festival director Dieter Kosslick for the work that he has done.”

The duo added that they wanted “to maintain the Berlinale as an audience festival and as a festival for Berlin, and we are looking forward to embracing the new challenges and opportunities that cinema in 21st century offers.”

More follows.