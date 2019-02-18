Berlin Awarded ‘Tess’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agent Picture Tree Intl. has sold Steven Wouterlood’s coming-of-age film “My Extraordinary Summer with Tess,” which received a Special Mention from the jury of Berlin Film Festival’s Generation KPlus section, to distributors in several territories.

Among the buyers are Les Films Du Preau in France, Proview Entertainment in Taiwan, Angel Films in Denmark, New Horizons Assn. in Poland, and Storytelling Media in Norway. Further deals are likely to be closed soon.

As previously announced, the pic will be theatrical released by September Film in the Benelux countries and Farbfilm in Germany.

In a statement, Berlin’s KPlus jury said the film “tactfully explores difficult discussions around mortality, loss and trying to find one’s place in the world within an uplifting coming-of-age story full of light and infectious joy.”

The jury added that the film “teaches us about the importance of connection. It is full of surprises, humor and is accessible for all generations.”

The film, based on the novel by Anna Woltz, centers on Sam and his friend Tess. Afraid of being left alone as the youngest of the family, Sam begins to train for “aloneness” while on holiday on a Dutch island. There he meets the elusive Tess, who harbors a big secret.

“Sam is drawn into an adventure that makes him realize that you should cherish your family instead of fleeing [from it],” according to Picture Tree Intl. “He makes a drastic decision that puts his special friendship with Tess at risk and will change her life forever.”

“Tess” will screen next at the New York Intl. Children Film Festival.

Wouterlood was recently selected as one of Variety‘s “10 European to Watch.”