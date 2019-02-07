×
Memento Films Intl. Acquires Vadim Perelman's 'Persian Lessons' (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Memento Films International

Memento Films Intl. (“Call Me By Your Name”) has come on board “Persian Lessons,” a drama directed by “House of Sand and Fog” helmer Vadim Perelman.

Set in Occupied France in 1942, “Persian Lessons” toplines Nahuel Perez Biscayart as Gilles, a man who is arrested by the SS alongside other Jews and sent to a concentration camp in Germany. He narrowly avoids execution by swearing to the guards that he is not Jewish, but Persian. He is then enlisted to teach Farsi to the head of the camp played by German star Lars Eidinger, who dreams of opening a restaurant in Iran once the war is over. The particular relationship between the two men sparks the jealousy of other prisoners and SS guards, threatening Gilles, who understands that he will not be able to keep his secret very long.

Memento will launch “Persian Lessons”  sales at the European Film Market this week.

Perez Biscayart is best-known for his breakthrough performance in Robin Campillo’s “BPM (Beats Per Minute”), which competed at Cannes and won the Grand Jury Prize. Eidinger has recently starred in “Babylon Berlin,” as well as Edward Berger’s “All My Loving,” which is world-premiering in the Berlinale’s Panorama section.

Shot mainly in German and French, “Persian Lessons” is produced by Russia’s Hype Film, Germany’s LM Media and One Two Films. Producers are Ilya Stewart, Murad Osmann, Pavel Buria, Timur Bekmambetov, Sol Bondy and Jamila Wenske. The film is now in post production.

“Vadim Perelman has had an incredible career and we are excited to be collaborating with a director with a such a strong vision and unique voice, and with such vast international experience,” said Stewart from Hype Film.

Stewart said “Persian Lessons” was a “thrilling journey which started with a fantastic script with an original approach to a sensitive subject, and also a very personal one for Perelman.” The producer pointed out that the project also attracted a “stellar cast who worked incredibly hard to deliver very authentic performances.”

Alamode will distribute the film in Germany.

 

  • Nona

    Rock Salt Releasing Boards Pair of Female-Centric Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rock Salt Releasing has boarded Kate Bosworth-starrer “Nona.” TriCoast Media launched arthouse-focused Rock Salt last year. It will present both films to buyers with screenings in Berlin. Michael Polish’s “Nona” – also known as “No Fame” – follows two strangers who travel from Honduras to the U.S. border. Touching on issues surrounding illegal immigration and [...]

  • What Men Want

    Film Review: 'What Men Want'

    Mel Gibson was still a beloved Hollywood megastar when he costarred with Helen Hunt in “What Women Want” (2000). The film had all the depth of a “Bewitched” episode, but it was still a funny and likable piece of mind-reading screwball-kitsch fizziness. (It became one of Gibson’s biggest hits, grossing $182 million.) The lady-killer hero, [...]

  • EFM European Film Market 67th Berlinale

    Berlin’s 2019 Market to Test Industry Paradigm Shift

    After a vibrant Sundance, driven by Amazon Studios’ $47 million spending spree, can Berlin sales prove as buoyant? While there are some intriguing titles, indies have to contend with, among many factors, very active buyers from deep-pocketed streamers and a volatile theatrical box office in many territories. Certainly there are star-studded titles. FilmNation will sell [...]

  • First Look at Helen Reddy Movie

    First Look at Helen Reddy Movie 'I Am Woman' (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales agency WestEnd Films has released the first-look photo for “I Am Woman,” which Variety has exclusively. The movie follows the rise of singer-songwriter Helen Reddy, whose song “I Am Woman” became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s. The shot features Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai,” “52 Tuesdays”), who plays Reddy. “A [...]

  • First Look at 'Sweetness in the

    First Look at 'Sweetness in the Belly,' Starring Dakota Fanning (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales agency HanWay Films has released the first-look image of Zeresenay Berhane Mehari’s “Sweetness in the Belly,” which Variety has exclusively. The shot shows the film’s stars Dakota Fanning and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman,” “The Get Down”). The cast also features Wunmi Mosaku, best-known for British crime series “Luther,” and a BAFTA winner for [...]

  • Picture Tree, Studio Hamburg Enterprises Form

    Picture Tree, Studio Hamburg Enterprises Form Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agency Picture Tree Intl. (PTI) has forged a strategic partnership with Studio Hamburg Enterprises (SHE), which kicks off with jazz documentary “It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story,” executive produced by Wim Wenders and directed by Eric Friedler. The film is about the two young émigrés from Berlin, Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff, [...]

