×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film ‘All Must Die’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: LevelK

LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title).

Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control.

“All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, Julia Schacht, Veslemoy Morkerid, Marte Saeteren, Tinashe Williamson and Linni Meister. The Oslo-based company Snurr Films produced the movie.

At the EFM, LevelK is also selling “Aurora,” Miia Tervo’s critically acclaimed Finnish romantic comedy that world premiered at the Goteborg Film Festival.

LevelK’s recent acquisitions include the Dutch thriller “Vicious,” directed by Dennis Bots and written by Alexandra Penrhyn Lowe, based on Mel Wallis De Vries’ bestselling novel.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Atomic Blonde

    Poland's New Incentives Expected to Draw More Foreign Productions

    With Poland’s production incentives finally prepped for launch after years of industry efforts to make the country more competitive, bizzers in the country are stoked these days. Even before offering sweeteners Poland managed to persuade the producers of “Wonder Woman,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Atomic Blonde” to shoot in the country. It has a production [...]

  • LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All

    LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All Must Die' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title). Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control. “All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, [...]

  • Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales

    Film Constellation Strikes ‘Savage’ Early Sales on Kiwi Gang Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kiwi gang picture “Savage” has been sold to The Jokers for France and Falcon Films in the Middle East. The deals are the first for the film, which follows one man’s journey through New Zealand’s street gangs over several decades. Film Constellation is expecting further sales at the EFM in Berlin. Inspired by true stories [...]

  • Charades Acquires Animated Feature 'Grab'

    Charades Acquires Animated Feature 'Grab' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the French sales company behind Mamoru Hosoda’s Oscar-nominated “Mirai,” has acquired “Grab,” an animated feature directed by Jeremy Clapin and produced by Xilam, one of France’s leading animation companies. “Grab” is co-written by Clapin (“Skhizein”) and Guillaume Laurant, the high-profile screenwriter of “Amélie” and “A Very Long Engagement.” Xilam Production was created by Marc du [...]

  • Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’

    Sony Pictures Television Takes ‘The Adopters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Closing in on one of the edgier mainstream upcoming movies from Argentina, Sony Pictures Television has acquired rights to Latin America on “Los Adoptantes” (The Adopters). Sony will release the film theatrically in three territories in Latin America. The deal does not include a theatrical release in Argentina, which is still being negotiated. FilmSharks Intl., [...]

  • Berlin: Visit Films Takes ‘The Sanctity

    Berlin: Visit Films Takes ‘The Sanctity of Space’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York-based Visit Films has acquired international sales rights to doc “The Sanctity of Space,” co-directed by Renan Ozturk. Ozturk was one of the cinematographers and climbers on “Meru,” the breakthrough film of “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhely. Also a DP and and director of high-altitude scenes on “Sherpa,” which Variety [...]

  • Fatih Akin's Berlin Title 'The Golden

    Berlin: Fatih Akin's Serial-Killer Pic 'The Golden Glove' Sells to Major Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Golden Glove,” Golden Bear winner Fatih Akin’s film about a real-life serial killer, has been sold to multiple territories, including Japan, Spain and Italy, by German sales agent The Match Factory. The film is scheduled to world-premiere Saturday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. Set in the 1970s, the pic tells the story of Fritz [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad