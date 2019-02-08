LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film ‘All Must Die’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title).

Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control.

“All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, Julia Schacht, Veslemoy Morkerid, Marte Saeteren, Tinashe Williamson and Linni Meister. The Oslo-based company Snurr Films produced the movie.

At the EFM, LevelK is also selling “Aurora,” Miia Tervo’s critically acclaimed Finnish romantic comedy that world premiered at the Goteborg Film Festival.

LevelK’s recent acquisitions include the Dutch thriller “Vicious,” directed by Dennis Bots and written by Alexandra Penrhyn Lowe, based on Mel Wallis De Vries’ bestselling novel.