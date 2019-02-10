Hero Squared in Berlin to Fly the Flag for CEE Production

Former Focus Features exec Jonathan Halperyn and Korda Studios’ Daniel Kresmery are in Berlin talking to partners about their recently minted Central and Eastern Europe-based content and production business Hero Squared.

Halperyn spent over a decade at Focus Features in finance and strategy on the international team. Kresmery established the production service arm of Korda Studios. Their new outfit is based in Budapest.

They have set out to provide production expertise and services for projects that originate from, or can shoot and use post- production services in, the CEE region. It has already been involved with sci-fi film “Archive,” which Independent is selling at the EFM, and Andy McNab adaptation “SAS: Red Notice,” which will star Sam Heughan is being sold in Berlin by Altitude.

Hero Squared said it is hoping to team with partners on projects at an early stage, and use its local smarts to help producers navigate the incentives available locally.

It will also work up its own film and TV projects. Its development slate includes “The Theory,” a scripted series about a group of academics trying to create a formula that will lead to the downfall of dictatorial regimes, and a fantasy series “Things to Do in London When You’re Dead.”