×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cercamon Boards ‘Goldie,’ Starring Rihanna’s Muse Slick Woods (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Agx Films

Cercamon has come aboard as international sales agent for “Goldie,” which stars Slick Woods, Rihanna’s favorite fashion model, as well as featuring rapper A$AP Ferg, George Sample III, Danny Hoch and Khris Davis.

Sam de Jong’s film, which has its world premiere Sunday in Berlin Film Festival’s Generation 14Plus sidebar, is the story of a precocious teenager living in a family shelter, fighting to keep her sisters together while she pursues her dreams of being a dancer.

Sébastien Chesneau, partner, acquisitions and sales for Cercamon, said: “[Sam de Jong] has created such a naturalistic, accessible story with Slick Woods’ unique character at its heart. Already a fashion and internet icon, Slick is a revelation in ‘Goldie,’ and delivers a breakthrough performance we will all be talking about for a long time.”

De Jong’s directorial debut, “Prince,” premiered in Generations 14Plus in 2015.

“Goldie” was produced by Luca Borghese and Ben Howe of Agx Films with Vice Films, the joint venture between Vice Media and Fox.

Cercamon’s other films on its Berlin slate include Mirolsav Terzic’s Panorama title “Stitches,” and Jonathan Desoindre’s “Sun,” making its world premiere. It is also representing three titles ready for Cannes: “The Dawn” from Dalibor Matanic, who won the jury prize in Cannes Un Certain Regard for “The High Sun,” Mira Fornay’s “Cook F*** Killa” and Cannes Cinefondation alumni Cenk Ertürk’s “Noah Land.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Cercamon Boards 'Goldie,' Starring Slick Woods

    Cercamon Boards 'Goldie,' Starring Rihanna's Muse Slick Woods (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cercamon has come aboard as international sales agent for “Goldie,” which stars Slick Woods, Rihanna’s favorite fashion model, as well as featuring rapper A$AP Ferg, George Sample III, Danny Hoch and Khris Davis. Sam de Jong’s film, which has its world premiere Sunday in Berlin Film Festival’s Generation 14Plus sidebar, is the story of a [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    10 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas Inspired by Our Favorite Rom-Coms

    Everyone could use a little inspiration when it comes to gift-giving, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up 10 novel gift ideas inspired by some of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. Think the era of romantic comedies are over? Think again. As the massive success of 2018’s “Crazy Rich [...]

  • Berlin: Zero Gravity’s ‘Wraith’ to Make

    Berlin: Zero Gravity’s ‘Wraith’ to Appear in Abu Dhabi (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Wraith” the first film to emerge from the slate of Mubina Rattonsey’s Zero Gravity Motion Pictures will shoot in Abu Dhabi in the second half of this year. The English-language horror thriller being directed by Armaan Zorace (“God is Dead”) is to feature a live, Muslim exorcism. The plot focuses on a couple who hail [...]

  • I'm Not Here JK Simmons

    Film News Roundup: J.K. Simmons' 'I'm Not Here' Bought by Gravitas Ventures

    In today’s film news roundup, J.K. Simmons’ “I’m Not Here” and French animated movie “Dilili in Paris” get releases and Andrea Friedman nabs a film role. ACQUISITIONS Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to the J.K. Simmons drama “I’m Not Here” for a March 8 release, Variety has learned exclusively. The film also stars Sebastian [...]

  • VICE

    Adam McKay Says 'Vice' Inspires 'Most Extreme Reaction of Anything I've Ever Worked On'

    In “Vice,” writer-director Adam McKay swings for the fences, mixing styles, tone, and techniques for a funny, devastating, and important look at American politics in the 21st century. “The underlying premise of the movie is, ‘The world right now is uniquely, and potentially catastrophically, in trouble,’” McKay says. “That is never a cool message. Humans [...]

  • Rachel Weisz in the film THE

    Rachel Weisz on Her 'Favourite' Moments of Fun and Mystery

    Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite” is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. Supporting actress contender Rachel Weisz says working with the filmmaker was similar to the audience’s experience with the film: “There is a high level of the unknown and mystery in his process, but there is a lot [...]

  • The Wife TIFF

    Glenn Close in 'The Wife': A Master Class in Film Acting

    The BAFTA Awards are Feb. 10, with Oscars two weeks later. All the lead actress nominees are terrific, but Glenn Close creates something unique because it’s so subtle. What she does is harder than it looks. In Sony Classics’ “The Wife,” Close has the least showy role of the contenders, which is usually an awards [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad