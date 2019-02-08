Cercamon Boards ‘Goldie,’ Starring Rihanna’s Muse Slick Woods (EXCLUSIVE)

Cercamon has come aboard as international sales agent for “Goldie,” which stars Slick Woods, Rihanna’s favorite fashion model, as well as featuring rapper A$AP Ferg, George Sample III, Danny Hoch and Khris Davis.

Sam de Jong’s film, which has its world premiere Sunday in Berlin Film Festival’s Generation 14Plus sidebar, is the story of a precocious teenager living in a family shelter, fighting to keep her sisters together while she pursues her dreams of being a dancer.

Sébastien Chesneau, partner, acquisitions and sales for Cercamon, said: “[Sam de Jong] has created such a naturalistic, accessible story with Slick Woods’ unique character at its heart. Already a fashion and internet icon, Slick is a revelation in ‘Goldie,’ and delivers a breakthrough performance we will all be talking about for a long time.”

De Jong’s directorial debut, “Prince,” premiered in Generations 14Plus in 2015.

“Goldie” was produced by Luca Borghese and Ben Howe of Agx Films with Vice Films, the joint venture between Vice Media and Fox.

Cercamon’s other films on its Berlin slate include Mirolsav Terzic’s Panorama title “Stitches,” and Jonathan Desoindre’s “Sun,” making its world premiere. It is also representing three titles ready for Cannes: “The Dawn” from Dalibor Matanic, who won the jury prize in Cannes Un Certain Regard for “The High Sun,” Mira Fornay’s “Cook F*** Killa” and Cannes Cinefondation alumni Cenk Ertürk’s “Noah Land.”