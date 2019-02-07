×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beta Scores Major Sales With True Soccer Goalie Story ‘The Keeper’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Beta Cinema

Munich-based sales agency Beta Cinema has closed sales in further major territories for “The Keeper,” which stars David Kross (“The Reader”) and Freya Mavor (“The Sense of an Ending”).

The film is based on the true story of Bert Trautmann, a German who went from being a prisoner-of-war to become the legendary goalkeeper of England’s Manchester City soccer club. The movie was previously acquired by Parkland Entertainment for the U.K. and Ireland.

Further all-rights deals have now been closed with Huanxi Media Group for China, RAI Cinema for Italy, Sochiku for Japan, Icon Film Distribution for Australia and New Zealand, Lev Cinemas for Israel, and Discovery Film and Video for the former Yugoslavia. Further deals are in negotiation.

The film, previously known as “Trautmann,” recounts the love affair between Trautmann and Margaret Friar, the daughter of the manager of a soccer team, who met Trautmann when she visited his POW camp near Manchester. The couple overcame prejudice and personal tragedy to forge a life together.

The cast of the film, directed by Marcus H. Rosenmüller, also features John Henshaw (“The Angels’ Share”) and Gary Lewis (“Billy Elliot”).

“The Keeper” is produced by Lieblingsfilm and Zephyr Films in association with British Film Company, SquareOne Entertainment, ARRI Media and ARD/Degeto.

Parkland is planning a theatrical release on 100 screens in April. SquareOne Entertainment will release the film in Germany on March 14.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Picture Tree, Studio Hamburg Enterprises Form

    Picture Tree, Studio Hamburg Enterprises Form Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agency Picture Tree Intl. (PTI) has forged a strategic partnership with Studio Hamburg Enterprises (SHE), which kicks off with jazz documentary “It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story,” executive produced by Wim Wenders and directed by Eric Friedler. The film is about the two young émigrés from Berlin, Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff, [...]

  • Beta Scores Major Sales With True

    Beta Scores Major Sales With True Soccer Goalie Story 'The Keeper' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Munich-based sales agency Beta Cinema has closed sales in further major territories for “The Keeper,” which stars David Kross (“The Reader”) and Freya Mavor (“The Sense of an Ending”). The film is based on the true story of Bert Trautmann, a German who went from being a prisoner-of-war to become the legendary goalkeeper of England’s [...]

  • 'Wizard of Oz' Re-Release Tops $2

    Film News Roundup: 'Wizard of Oz' Re-Release Tops $2 Million for Fathom Events

    In today’s film news roundup, “The Wizard of Oz” sets a modern-day record, “Monster Hunter” gets a release date and Dwayne Wade gets a documentary. RECORD SET The 80th anniversary re-release of “The Wizard of Oz” has grossed more than $2 million at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing classic film for Fathom Events. [...]

  • Nick JonasFourth annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn

    Nick Jonas to Return for 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Sequel

    Nick Jonas is returning to Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” reprising his role as Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are also set to return and Awkwafina is in final negotiations for a significant role. Danny [...]

  • Amy Sherman-Palladino - Outstanding Writing for

    'Gypsy' Movie Revived by 'Mrs. Maisel' Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino

    Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator and showrunner of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is in talks to direct a remake of “Gypsy.” New Regency is on board to finance with Joel Silver producing. STX Entertainment had agreed in 2016 to finance Barbra Streisand’s proposed remake of “Gypsy,” but backed out a few months later. “Gypsy” tells the story [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild Meets With Talent Agents Over Proposed Rule Changes

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have held their first meeting with Hollywood agencies to discuss the guild’s proposals to significantly revamp key rules for talent agents. The meeting took place on Tuesday — two months before the current agreement expires. There was no comment from the WGA or the Association of Talent Agents. [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson'Rampage' film premiere, London, UK

    Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He's Not Hosting the Oscars

    Dwayne Johnson is the latest actor to explain why he won’t be hosting the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony. In response to a fan on Twitter, the actor explained that he was the Academy’s first choice to host the show this year, but due to filming commitments for his upcoming “Jumanji” sequel, he was unable to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad