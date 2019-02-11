×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Incoming Berlin Artistic Director to Bring Over His Locarno Team (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carlo ChatrianLocarno International Film Festival programme presentation, Bern, Switzerland - 12 Jul 2017Carlo Chatrian, Artistic Director of the Locarno Festival, presents the program of the 70th Locarno International Film Festival during a press conference, at the Bellevue Palace in Bern, Switzerland, 12 July 2017. The festival will run from 02 to 18 August 2017.
CREDIT: THOMAS DELLEY/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Carlo Chatrian, the incoming artistic director of the Berlin Film Festival, is bringing the core of his Locarno fest programming team with him when he takes up his new post in the German capital in June, Variety has learned.

Set to be part of Chatrian’s Berlinale team are the Locarno Film Festival’s outgoing head of programming, Marc Peranson, and two Locarno selection committee members, Lorenzo Esposito and Sergio Fant, a source close to the situation said. It is not clear whether another of Chatrian’s Locarno colleagues, programmer Aurelie Godet, will also join the team in Berlin.

Chatrian, an Italian film critic and curator who has served as artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival since 2013, declined to comment. The Berlin Film Festival press office also did not respond to a request for comment.

Chatrian takes up his new post June 1, after longtime Berlin chief Dieter Kosslick steps down. Chatrian will have responsibility for the curatorial side of the fest, while Mariette Rissenbeek will oversee business operations.

Peranson, a Canadian critic and the editor and publisher of Canada’s Cinema Scope magazine, is also a programmer at the Vancouver International Film Festival. He was brought on board in Locarno by Chatrian’s predecessor, Olivier Pere. Peranson is considered an ardent cinephile who is well-wired into the global independent film community. 

Related

Esposito, who, like Chatrian, is Italian, is a former collaborator with the Venice, Turin and Rome festivals, and a producer on Italian pubcaster RAI’s late-night cult film-buff program “Fuori Orario.” He is currently a consultant for the Karlovy Vary fest and France’s Cinema du Reel, which is dedicated to documentaries. Esposito also writes for several publications, including Cinemascope. Besides being in charge of the Italian cinema selection at Locarno, Esposito’s areas of expertise covered cinema from Eastern Europe, Turkey and the Arab world. 

Fant, who is also Italian, has long been based in Germany. Prior to serving on the Locarno team, he worked as a consultant for the Horizons section at Venice. His primary area of expertise is experimental cinema, but at Locarno he also oversaw German and Latin American movie selections.

Chatrian will be under pressure to give Berlin’s competition new luster after some complaints that Kosslick, who has run the event for 18 years, let quantity outstrip quality. Bringing the core of his Locarno team to the Berlinale suggests that the soft-spoken Chatrian will continue to apply the same kind of auteur-driven criteria to his selection in Berlin as he did in Locarno, Europe’s preeminent indie cinema event.

In Locarno, Chatrian programmed an increasingly diverse mix of esoteric and more accessible titles, striving to maintain as high a level of quality as possible. He is also on good terms with streaming giants Netflix and Amazon.

Popular on Variety

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

More Film

  • Carlo ChatrianLocarno International Film Festival programme

    Incoming Berlin Artistic Director to Bring Over His Locarno Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    Carlo Chatrian, the incoming artistic director of the Berlin Film Festival, is bringing the core of his Locarno fest programming team with him when he takes up his new post in the German capital in June, Variety has learned. Set to be part of Chatrian’s Berlinale team are the Locarno Film Festival’s outgoing head of [...]

  • FICG TV, Filmarket Hub Announce Participating

    Inaugural FICG TV Pitchbox Announces Project Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

    The eight selected projects set to participate in this year’s inaugural edition of the FICG TV Pitchbox, have been announced by the event’s organizers, Filmarket Hub. In timing and location, part of Mexico’s Guadalajara Festival, the event has the potential to become an important pit-stop in Latin America’s already vibrant circuit of TV events. Chile [...]

  • mk2 Scores Major Deals Across Its

    mk2 Scores Major Deals Across Its EFM Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    mk2 films has scored major sales across its slate, including on Céline Sciamma’s female-driven period drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” an 18th century-set drama that is expected to premiere in Cannes. Other sales standouts on mK2’s slate include “Arab Blues,” “Varda by Agnes” and “The Whistlers.” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” marks [...]

  • Germany's Morefilms Moves Into Production With

    Germany's Morefilms Moves Into Production With Thriller 'Dead Man's Eyes'

    Munich-based sales company Morefilms is moving into production with Nazi war criminal thriller “Life Through a Dead Man’s Eyes.” The film, which is set to begin production this fall, has pre-sold to Dubai-based Gulf Film for the Middle East and was also acquired by Der Filmverleih in Stuttgart for Germany. Morefilms has now also boarded [...]

  • France's Slot Machine Reteams With Sergei

    France's Slot Machine Reteams With Sergei Loznitsa on 'Babi Yar' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Slot Machine is re-teaming with Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, whose film “Donbass” won Cannes’s Un Certain Regard directing prize, on his long-gestating project “Babi Yar,” which will mark his most ambitious film to date. The film will chronicle the September 1941 massacre of 30,000 Jews by Nazi troops over a three-day period. Marianne Slot, [...]

  • Disney Drops First Full Length Trailer

    New 'Aladdin' Trailer Reveals First Look at Will Smith's Blue Genie

    The latest look at Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is here, revealing Will Smith in his full blue Genie form for the first time. Twenty-seven years after the animated “Aladdin” became a classic, Disney dropped the new trailer during the Grammys on Sunday night. In addition to Smith’s Genie, who towers over Mena Massoud’s Aladdin in his [...]

  • 'Gully Boy' Review: Bollywood's Answer to

    Berlin Film Review: 'Gully Boy'

    A Bollywood movie about a rapper from the slums may sound derivative, but what does that matter when “Gully Boy” revels in high-wattage screen chemistry and an inclusive social message, all served up in a slickly enjoyable production showcasing Ranveer Singh’s many charms? Zoya Akhtar’s most accomplished film to date is a mainstream rap musical [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad