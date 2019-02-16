×
Berlin Film Festival 2019 Award Winners: Complete List (Updating Live)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Berlin Film Festival

The 69th Berlin Film Festival kicked off on Saturday, with 16 films vying for the Golden and Silver Bears, among them such critically acclaimed entries as Wang Xiaoshuai’s Chinese drama “So Long, My Son” and “By the Grace of God” by François Ozon.

Juliette Binoche served as Jury President, with other members of the jury including Justin Chang, Sandra Hüller, Sebastián Lelio, Rajendra Roy, Trudie Styler.

Follow along below as the winners list is updated live.

Best First Feature: “Oray,” Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay

Golden Bear for Best Short Film: “Umbra,” Florian Fischer and Johannes Krell

Silver Bear for Short Film Jury Prize: “Blue Boy,” Manuel Abramovich

Audi Short Film Award: “Rise,” Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca

Golden Bear for Best Film:

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize:

Silver Bear for Best Director:

Silver Bear for Best Actress:

Silver Bear for Best Actor:

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution, Costume or Set Design:

Berlinale Glashütte Original – Documentary Prize:

