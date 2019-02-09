Berlin: ‘Dalia and the Red Book’ – First Footage

BERLIN — Towards beginning of the decade, Guido Rud’s FilmSharks brought onto Berlin’s European Film Market “Rodencia and the Princess Tooth 3D,” Peru’s first 3D movie, helmed by David Bisbano.

An ebullient about a clod-footed mouse-come-sorcerer’s apprentice who sets off to find a magical princess’ tooth and defeat a horde of invading rats, “Rodencia” went on to sell out most territories in the world, selling to Lionsgate UK, Ascot Elite and Netflix and proving a Grindstone Entertainment U.S. release via Lionsgate Home Entertainment.

“Dalia and the Red Book,” which now has first footage, suggests how Bisbano – and indeed the whole of Latin America’s animation scene – has moved on.

“Rodencia” was stock family-orientated adventure-fantasy. Set up at Peru’s Golem, though it re-unites producers, such as Alvaro Urtizberea at Buenos Aires’ Vista Sur Films (“The Holy Girl,” “Puzzle”), “Dalia” ploughs its own furrow.

It’s a much more singular story: Dalia, the daughter of a disappeared writer, attempts to complete his unfinished work, battles with its characters who all want to be its protagonists. Celebrating books, creation, it plays with the fiction/reality split. In the two excerpts to which Variety has had access, there a quaint new ordinariness to Dalia’s home.

Also produced by FilmSharks itself and Doce, “Dalia and the Red Book’ is billed as one of the first Spanish-language animations to combine CGI characters, stop-motion and 2D animation. It is scheduled for release next year. Enjoy!