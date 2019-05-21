×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Current War’ Gets Awards-Season Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Current War Photo: Dean Rogers/ The Weinstein Company© 2017 The Weinstein Company. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Dean Rogers

David Glasser’s 101 Studios is positioning the long-shelved and revamped “The Current War,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, for an awards-season release in October.

101 Studios announced Tuesday that the film would open in limited release on Oct. 4, then go wide on the following weekend. The film presents the story of the “war of the currents” between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse over which electrical system would power the modern world. Cumberbatch stars as Edison while Shannon portrays Westinghouse. Nicholas Hoult stars as Nikola Tesla.

The film, which premiered at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, was to be distributed later that year by the Weinstein Company but was shelved following the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse allegations. 101 Studios bought the North American rights several months ago from Lantern Entertainment, which handled the TWC assets.

The cast includes Katherine Waterston, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Holland and Matthew Macfadyen. Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon has added five additional scenes and cut 10 minutes from the version that premiered in Toronto.

Related

Reviews from the festival of the initial film were mixed, with Andrew Barker of Variety expressing disappointment: “It benefits from a smart, snappy script and a well-rounded cast, and gives its director the chance to employ virtually every camera trick known to man. What it can’t do, however, is generate even the slightest bit of interest in what happens to any of its characters.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Current

    Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Current War' Gets Awards-Season Release

    David Glasser’s 101 Studios is positioning the long-shelved and revamped “The Current War,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, for an awards-season release in October. 101 Studios announced Tuesday that the film would open in limited release on Oct. 4, then go wide on the following weekend. The film presents the story of the “war [...]

  • Just Cause

    'Just Cause' Video Game Getting Movie Adaptation From 'John Wick' Writer

    “Just Cause” is the latest video game getting the movie treatment. Germany’s Constantin Film has acquired movie rights to the “Just Cause” video game franchise and hired “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad to write the script. Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh will produce the pic with Kolstad, who has written [...]

  • Cannes: Florence Pugh, Francois Civil Honored

    Florence Pugh, Francois Civil Honored With Chopard Award for Rising Talent

    Rising British actress Florence Pugh (“Lady Macbeth”) and French actor Francois Civil (“Wolf’s Call”) received the Chopard Trophy Award at a star-studded ceremony hosted by Chopard on Monday during the Cannes Film Festival. Pugh and Civil were chosen among many actors by a jury consisting of former Chopard Trophy recipients such as Marion Cotillard, Gael [...]

  • Belle Epoque

    Pathé Sells ‘La Belle Epoque’ to Half the World

    French sales, distribution and production company Pathé has closed a raft of sales deals on three titles at the Cannes Film Market: “La Belle Epoque,” “Misbehaviour” and project “Eifel.” The company will handle distribution in France and Switzerland on all three. Nicolas Bedos’ “La Belle Epoque,” which screened out of competition at the festival, is [...]

  • Editorial use only. /NO SALESMandatory Credit:

    Cirque du Soleil Partners With 'Aladdin' Producer Rideback on Projects

    Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is partnering with Rideback, producer of “Aladdin,” “It” and the Lego franchise, to develop movies inspired by the Cirque du Soleil catalogue. The partnership, announced Tuesday, aims to leverage Rideback’s track record and increase the opportunities for a global audience to enjoy the Cirque du Soleil universe. “Cirque du Soleil [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    The Biggest Highs and Lows From Cannes 2019 (So Far)

    The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival hasn’t included too many movie stars — yet. But festivalgoers were able to come face-to-face with zombies, Elton John singing on the beach and Robert Pattinson going full Method actor. Here are the six biggest highs and lows from the French Riviera so far. 1. Elton John [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad