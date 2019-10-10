×

Ben Platt on Coming Out and the Queerness of ‘The Politician’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ben Platt Variety Power of New York Issue
CREDIT: Ryan Pfluger for Variety

Ben Platt never imagined he would one day star in a series like “The Politician.”

“I didn’t think I could be a star of a show in general starting out. I think I was like, ‘I’ll do Broadway. I can be on stage and I can play Jimmy in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and Nathan Detroit [in “Guys and Dolls”] and that’ll be that,’” Platt says on this week’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.” “I’d still like to do those things, but I think as life has progressed, my view of what’s possible has just grown and grown and grown.”

I sat down with Platt recently at New York’s 92nd Street Y, where he was appearing in conversation with his “Politician” co-star Judith Light.

In “The Politician,” co-created by Ryan Murphy, Platt plays a scheming high school senior running for class president. It’s all part of his lifelong goal to become president of the United States. Murphy’s latest creation is a true rainbow of diversity with a cast and group of characters representing a spectrum of sexualities, genders, races and physical abilities.

Platt says Murphy’s “Glee” was “so formative” for him during his high school years. The characters were “incredibly revolutionary particularly as far as queerness was concerned,” he said.

“The Politician” is the natural next step in representation with even more queerness and fluidity. “No one is free from the queerness, really, on the show,” Platt said.

Platt is one of the rare actors who came out as gay early in his career. “There was never like a gung-ho of ‘Let’s come out as soon as possible’ because no matter how forward-thinking we all get, it becomes an obstacle a little bit in the case of auditioning, producers and casting and directors,” he said. “Hopefully we’re moving a bit beyond that.”

Platt came out publicly in February with the release of the music video for his song “Ease My Mind” from his album “Sing to Me Instead.” It features Charlie Carver playing his love interest. “It was really a conscious decision. You know, I’m going to be public about this, [but] to go in and edit my relationship seemed silly for no reason,” Platt said. “I don’t think I realized the gravity of it until it was out and I was seeing people’s reaction  to it.”

Season 2 of “The Politician” starts filming in a couple of weeks.

And Platt knows some of what he’ll be doing over the next 18 years. He and his best friend Beanie Feldstein are starring in Richard Linklater’s adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Go Along,” which will be shot over two decades. “We shot our first scene, which takes place in 1957 this summer,” said Platt, who earned a Tony for his work in “Dear Evan Hansen.” “The next scene is in 1959 or ’60 so we’ll wait two or three years to shoot the scene and so on.”

Among the other musical movies he wouldn’t mind being a part of? “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Company,” Parade” and, of course, “Dear Evan Hanson.”

And then there’s “Sunday in the Park With George.” “There’s no rush for that one,” Platt said. “Even if I did it in my apartment, I would make it happen.”

What movie recently brought Platt to tears? And speaking of crying, how does he do it so convincingly on camera? Find out by listening to the full episode of “The Big Ticket” below. You can also find “The Big Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

More Legit

  • Ben Platt Variety Power of New

    Ben Platt on Coming Out and the Queerness of 'The Politician'

    Ben Platt never imagined he would one day star in a series like “The Politician.” “I didn’t think I could be a star of a show in general starting out. I think I was like, ‘I’ll do Broadway. I can be on stage and I can play Jimmy in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and Nathan Detroit [...]

  • Michael Jackson in concert in Milton

    Michael Jackson Musical to Open on Broadway in Summer 2020

    “MJ,” a musical based on the life and career of Michael Jackson, will open on Broadway in summer 2020. Preview performances will start July 6 before its official debut on Aug. 13. The stage show, which will include songs like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and “Smooth Criminal,” was originally [...]

  • The Wrong Man review

    Off Broadway Review: 'The Wrong Man'

    Credit songwriter Ross Golan for the seamless quality of “The Wrong Man,” his mesmerizing musical about a good man who deserves a good life but seems to attract nothing but bad luck. The show’s inventive book, music, and lyrics were all penned by this multi-hyphenate talent who was named 2016 BMI Pop Songwriter of the [...]

  • Kristin Chenoweth Broadway

    Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

    Kristin Chenoweth doesn’t just want to star in Broadway musicals. She’s thinking about writing one, too. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I think about it a lot,” Chenoweth said on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be [...]

  • The Man in the White Suit

    West End Review: 'The Man in the White Suit'

    As a rule of thumb, when adapting something, changing the tone and/or style for the new medium is a wise move — so long as the rethink fits or improves the original. If only that were the case with this fitfully amusing but enervating stage adaptation of “The Man in the White Suit.” Once a [...]

  • Cameron Crowe Almost Famous

    Cameron Crowe Set to Keynote Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Filmmaker Cameron Crowe has joined the lineup for Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, where he’s set for a keynote interview to discuss adapting his Oscar-winning “Almost Famous” into a newly premiered and already highly praised stage musical. Crowe, who’s also responsible for directing and/or writing such music-heavy films as “Say Anything” and “Fast [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad