×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ben Kingsley, Guy Pearce Starring in Action Movie ‘Long Gone Heroes’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ben Kingsley
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

In a pre-Cannes deal, Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce have signed to star in the action feature “Long Gone Heroes.”

Santiago Manes Moreno is directing from his own script. “Long Gone Heroes” is produced by 7ONE7 Films. Producers are Ines Mongil-Echandi (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Moreno and Noli Mollakuqe, along with Jason Moring, Stanley Preschutti, and Mark Padilla of DDI. Executive producer is Jay Fragus.

“Long Gone Heroes” is the story of a special forces soldier for hire who’s given up country, religion, and even hope, and must return to the field of battle with his military team to track down a female reporter entangled in a huge political scandal while being hunted by the same mercenaries’ former comrades.

“This is such a strong, engaging action script,” said Moring. “With Sir Ben and Guy leading the way, audiences are in for some excitement.”

DDI will launch sales at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. DDI’s Cannes lineup includes “Think Like a Dog,” with Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox; “The Doorman,” with Ruby Rose and Jean Reno; “Becoming,” with Toby Kebbel and Penelope Mitchell; “Sometimes Always Never,” with Bill Nighy; “A Violent Separation,” with Brenton Thwaites and Alycia Debnam-Carey; and “Girl,” with Bella Thorne.

Related

Kingsley is represented by CAA and Rick Genow Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher; Pearce is represented by CAA and David Weber at Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • Cannes: Charades Boards 'The Rose Maker,'

    Charades Boards 'The Rose Maker,' 'Lynn + Lucy,' 'Africa Mia' Ahead of Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based sales outfit Charades has boarded Pierre Pinaud’s sophomore feature “The Rose Maker,” a comedy with French star Catherine Frot (“The Midwife”), along with “Africa Mia,” a documentary about the Birth of Afro-Cuban music, as well as the U.K. drama “Lynn + Lucy.” Pinaud will be directing “The Rose Maker” with the popular French helmer [...]

  • Ian Kenny

    Maisie Williams Movie ‘The Owners’ Rounds Out Cast

    Sylvester McCoy and Ian Kenny are among several new cast members to have signed on for Maisie Wiliams-starrer “The Owners,” the 1990s-set thriller helmed by Julius Berg from a screenplay by him and Matthieu Gompel. McCoy is best known for a stint as the Doctor in sci-fi series “Doctor Who.” He joins Williams and Kenny [...]

  • Ben Kingsley

    Ben Kingsley, Guy Pearce Starring in Action Movie 'Long Gone Heroes'

    In a pre-Cannes deal, Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce have signed to star in the action feature “Long Gone Heroes.” Santiago Manes Moreno is directing from his own script. “Long Gone Heroes” is produced by 7ONE7 Films. Producers are Ines Mongil-Echandi (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Moreno and Noli Mollakuqe, along with Jason Moring, Stanley [...]

  • Photograph by Ali Ghandtschi

    How the Berlin Film Festival Sent a Message to Cannes, Venice on Film Parity

    The future of film is female: a photo snapped in February at the Berlinale’s climax, when the Juliette Binoche-led international jury met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, may be the most important film photo of 2019 — or even the decade. The image is a signpost of where we want to be as women in [...]

  • The Dead Don't Die 2

    Cannes Film Festival: How Netflix, Amazon, and Other Streamers Changed the Market

    Now in its 72nd year, the Cannes Film Festival promises to offer its signature cocktail of glamour and cinephilia, a feast of rosé-lubricated moviegoing that unspools against the glittering backdrop of the Côte d’Azur. At the Palais, a seaside cathedral to all things film, the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Bill Murray, [...]

  • Cascada Cinema

    Empire Entertainment Makes Bold Moves Into Saudi Market

    A century after Georges N. Haddad opened the Arab world’s first movie theater in the heart of downtown Beirut, the Haddad family’s pioneering spirit is at the forefront of the latest new frontier in the dissemination of cinema across the region. These days, Empire Entertainment is a multi-pronged operation with offices in Lebanon, the Gulf, [...]

  • Photograph Courtesy of Metropolis

    Empire Cinemas Foster Niche Pics With Specialized Circuit

    The cinemas of Empire employ the latest in theater perks and technology. Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is currently playing in its Beirut Souks Cinemacity 14-screener in both 3D and Imax. Its Empire Premiere screening rooms boast reclining soft leather seats, tables and food and drink table service, and attracts crowds looking for specialized fare such as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad