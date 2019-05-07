Ben Kingsley, Guy Pearce Starring in Action Movie ‘Long Gone Heroes’

In a pre-Cannes deal, Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce have signed to star in the action feature “Long Gone Heroes.”

Santiago Manes Moreno is directing from his own script. “Long Gone Heroes” is produced by 7ONE7 Films. Producers are Ines Mongil-Echandi (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Moreno and Noli Mollakuqe, along with Jason Moring, Stanley Preschutti, and Mark Padilla of DDI. Executive producer is Jay Fragus.

“Long Gone Heroes” is the story of a special forces soldier for hire who’s given up country, religion, and even hope, and must return to the field of battle with his military team to track down a female reporter entangled in a huge political scandal while being hunted by the same mercenaries’ former comrades.

“This is such a strong, engaging action script,” said Moring. “With Sir Ben and Guy leading the way, audiences are in for some excitement.”

DDI will launch sales at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. DDI’s Cannes lineup includes “Think Like a Dog,” with Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox; “The Doorman,” with Ruby Rose and Jean Reno; “Becoming,” with Toby Kebbel and Penelope Mitchell; “Sometimes Always Never,” with Bill Nighy; “A Violent Separation,” with Brenton Thwaites and Alycia Debnam-Carey; and “Girl,” with Bella Thorne.

Kingsley is represented by CAA and Rick Genow Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher; Pearce is represented by CAA and David Weber at Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.