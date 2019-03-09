×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ben Affleck’s Action Star Evolution in 10 Movies, From ‘Dazed and Confused’ to ‘Triple Frontier’

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Triple Frontier Netflix
CREDIT: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

Ben Affleck takes center stage in Netflix’s upcoming “Triple Frontier,” and the pic is far from Affleck’s first as an established leading man action star. However, it took him a few films to get his bona fides, going from comedic side character to gruff hero with several stages of evolution along the way.

In his newest film, Affleck, looking his most rugged yet, plays a military veteran who orchestrates a mission with four other vets (Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal) to rob a South American drug lord.

Below are 10 movies that showcase Affleck’s metamorphosis.

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Richard Linklater’s indie comedy features many before-they-were-famous stars in minor roles. Most remember Matthew McConaughey’s meme spawning “alright, alright, alright” performance, but lose a boyish Affleck in the mix of other future stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Parker Posey, Milla Jovovich, and Renee Zellweger.

Mallrats (1995)

Affleck jumped from one prolific independent comedy director to another when he joined the cast of Kevin Smith’s follow up to his cult classic “Clerks.” Like in “Dazed and Confused,” he still finds himself on the periphery of this wacky ’90s comedy. But, that’s all soon to change.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Gus Van Sant’s classic about a savant and his therapist earned Ben Affleck an Oscar for best original screenplay, which he co-wrote with Matt Damon. This was a watershed moment in Affleck’s career, but he still remained a side character to Damon’s lead. However, his tough guy Boston persona portended to things to come.

Armageddon (1998)

Finally, Affleck got his opportunity to save the Earth from an impending cataclysmic asteroid collision in one of Michael Bay’s many action flicks. “Armageddon” yielded Affleck’s first high-profile action credit, but he was not yet at the forefront. Bruce Willis, already a seasoned action star, plays the main character and saves the day.

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Two Michael Bay films in the span of three years looks pretty auspicious for Affleck’s future action hero status. Affleck soaked up lots of screen time as one of the leads in Bay’s three hour-plus epic war drama.

Daredevil (2003)

Affleck’s first foray into the superhero genre was with the much maligned “Daredevil,” where he played the titular character. The film failed to launch a blockbuster franchise, leaving the actor with just a taste of the superhero role he would later revisit. 

Gigli (2003)

2003 was not a good year for Mr. Affleck. This list has arrived at perhaps the low point in the actor’s career. The romantic comedy, co-starring Jennifer Lopez, has an abysmal 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film won the Golden Raspberry award for worst film. Affleck took home the award for worst actor for his combined performances in “Gigli,” “Daredevil,” and “Paycheck.”

The Town (2010)

“The Town” marks Affleck’s triumphant return to the action genre. The heist thriller received positive reviews with a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s Affleck’s second directing credit after his debut “Gone Baby Gone,” but the first he both acted in and directed.

Argo (2012)

Paired with “The Town,” “Argo” marked back-to-back directing successes for the actor-turned-helmer. Affleck plays a CIA agent in charge of a daring mission to rescue Americans caught up in the Iran Hostage Crisis. The film was a critical darling and won the Oscar for best picture.

Batman v. Superman (2016)

With “Batman v. Superman,” Affleck got his second chance to suit up and fight crime in the DC universe. Unlike with “Daredevil,” the actor had the opportunity to reprise his role as the iconic superhero, returning as Batman in “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League.” Affleck will be portray the Dark Knight once again in the announced Justice League sequel.

Triple Frontier (2019)

Affleck emerges as a fully formed action star in Triple Frontier, due out Mar. 13 on Netflix.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Captain Marvel

    Box Office: 'Captain Marvel' Powering to $155M-Plus Debut

    Disney-Marvel’s latest MCU installment, “Captain Marvel,” is launching to an estimated $156 million from 4,310 North American locations after totaling $61.4 million on Friday. The Friday number includes $20.7 million from Thursday previews. Should estimates hold, “Captain Marvel” will rank as the seventh best MCU opening domestically, behind the three “Avengers” movies, along with “Black [...]

  • New Mexican Films Vie For FICG’s

    New Crop of Mexican Films Vie for Guadalajara’s Premio Mezcal Big Cash Prize

    A new crop of Mexican fiction films and feature-length documentaries premiering in Guadalajara’s (FICG) Premio Mezcal section are vying for the festival’s largest cash prize of 500,000 pesos ($25,800). Winning the prestigious award virtually ensures a good run on the global festival circuit. As tradition has it, a group of 30 film students from Mexico [...]

  • Sword of Trust

    SXSW Film Review: 'Sword of Trust'

    There are few chores more taxing on the film festival circuit than sitting through an improv-based comedy whose performers don’t have the skill set to pull it off — an unfortunate sight that’s been turning up all too regularly since “Waiting for Guffman” made well-executed improv comedy look deceptively easy nearly a quarter-century ago. The [...]

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Why Jordan Peele Didn't Smoke as Much Weed While Writing 'Us' as He Did for 'Get Out'

    Fatherhood has changed Jordan Peele. The writer-director has made no secret about smoking some weed while he was writing “Get Out.” “I didn’t know if [‘Get Out’] was ever going to get made,” Peele said at the 2018 African American Film Critics Association Awards gala. “I’d go home, smoke a little bit of weed and [...]

  • Us

    SXSW Film Review: Jordan Peele's 'Us'

    For all the genius of Jordan Peele’s 2017 debut, “Get Out” — a movie that oh-so-smartly reinforced its horror-movie skeleton with an adamantium-strong (and twice as sharp) racial-tension allegory — audiences seemed to have one critique in common: The movie wasn’t nearly scary enough. People aren’t likely to have the same complaint about “Us,” the [...]

  • Jordan Peele Horror Movie 'Us' Premieres

    Jordan Peele, Lupita Nyong'o Terrify SXSW with 'Us'

    In Austin, everyone can hear you scream. And there seemed to be plenty of shrieks, squeals and even a few sobs at the premiere of Jordan Peele’s latest opus, “Us,” at South By Southwest on Friday night. This film festival in Texas has a strong track record of launching studio blockbusters. Last year, “A Quiet [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad