Ben Affleck’s Addiction Drama ‘The Way Back’ Moved to 2020

Warner Bros. has moved back Ben Affleck’s addiction drama “The Way Back” from Oct. 18 to March 6.

The film, which has been known previously as “The Has-Been” and “Torrance,” is directed by Gavin O’Connor and stars Affleck as a former basketball player whose struggle with addiction has led to the loss of his wife and family. As part of his recovery, he becomes the coach of the high school basketball team at his alma mater.

Affleck is a producer on the movie, along with O’Connor, Jennifer Todd, Gordon Gray, and Ravi Mehta. The script was written by Brad Ingelsby. The film also stars Al Madrigal as the assistant coach who believes in Affleck’s character after the head coach quits. Janina Gavankar, Hayes MacArthur, Brandon Wilson, and Rachael Carpani also star.

Affleck and O’Connor last collaborated on the 2016 drama “The Accountant,” which generated $155 million at the worldwide box office. Affleck last appeared on the big screen in 2017’s “Justice League” and starred earlier this year in Netflix’s action-adventure “Triple Frontier.”

The Oct. 18 slot is still occupied by Sony’s “Zombieland 2: Double Tap” and by Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” “The Way Back” will face competition in its new slot from Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” and Paramount’s Dylan O’Brien adventure film “Monster Problems.” The news was first reported by Deadline.