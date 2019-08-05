×

Ben Affleck’s Addiction Drama ‘The Way Back’ Moved to 2020

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ben Affleck'Triple Frontier' film premiere, Madrid, Spain - 06 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Fco Javier Castillo/MARINA PRESS

Warner Bros. has moved back Ben Affleck’s addiction drama “The Way Back” from Oct. 18 to March 6.

The film, which has been known previously as “The Has-Been” and “Torrance,” is directed by Gavin O’Connor and stars Affleck as a former basketball player whose struggle with addiction has led to the loss of his wife and family. As part of his recovery, he becomes the coach of the high school basketball team at his alma mater.

Affleck is a producer on the movie, along with O’Connor, Jennifer Todd, Gordon Gray, and Ravi Mehta. The script was written by Brad Ingelsby. The film also stars Al Madrigal as the assistant coach who believes in Affleck’s character after the head coach quits. Janina Gavankar, Hayes MacArthur, Brandon Wilson, and Rachael Carpani also star.

Affleck and O’Connor last collaborated on the 2016 drama “The Accountant,” which generated $155 million at the worldwide box office. Affleck last appeared on the big screen in 2017’s “Justice League” and starred earlier this year in Netflix’s action-adventure “Triple Frontier.”

The Oct. 18 slot is still occupied by Sony’s “Zombieland 2: Double Tap” and by Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” “The Way Back” will face competition in its new slot from Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” and Paramount’s Dylan O’Brien adventure film “Monster Problems.” The news was first reported by Deadline.

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Word-of-Mouth Turned M. Night Shyamalan's ‘Sixth Sense’ Into a Sleeper Hit 20 Years Ago

    It’s the 20th anniversary of “The Sixth Sense,” a success that took everybody by surprise, including the filmmakers. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan had made only two films, “Praying With Anger” and “Wide Awake,” which barely made a ripple in theaters. However, Variety reported Aug. 9, 1999, “In a surprise ending to rival the film’s twisty plot, [...]

  • Ben Affleck'Triple Frontier' film premiere, Madrid,

    Ben Affleck's Addiction Drama 'The Way Back' Moved to 2020

    Warner Bros. has moved back Ben Affleck’s addiction drama “The Way Back” from Oct. 18 to March 6. The film, which has been known previously as “The Has-Been” and “Torrance,” is directed by Gavin O’Connor and stars Affleck as a former basketball player whose struggle with addiction has led to the loss of his wife [...]

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: What 'Hobbs & Shaw' Nails About Franchise Spinoffs

    This summer has proved a stark reminder that Hollywood studios can’t always bank on recognizable brands. Despite hailing from well-known properties, audiences weren’t all that interested in seeing new chapters from franchises including “X-Men,” “Godzilla” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” So it was still a bit of a gamble for Universal to see if [...]

  • Lena Waithe poses on the red

    Lena Waithe Producing Comedy 'The 40-Year-Old Version' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lena Waithe is producing Radha Blank’s comedy “The 40-Year-Old Version,” Variety has learned. Blank is directing from her own script about a down-on-her-luck New York playwright who decides to reinvent herself and salvage her artistic voice the only way she knows how — by becoming a rapper at age 40. This film follow its protagonist [...]

  • Robert De Niro Tribeca Film Festival

    James Murdoch's Lupa Systems Buys Controlling Stake in Tribeca Enterprises

    The Tribeca Film Festival is getting a new corporate director. A consortium led by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems will acquire a controlling stake in Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the iconic film festival and other events. Lupa is buying the stake from The Madison Square Garden Company, Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff and other [...]

  • Valerian and the City of a

    China Becomes Largest Export Market for European Films

    China has replaced North America as the largest export market, by admissions, for European movies, according to Europe’s Audiovisual Observatory. Research results released Monday show that China accounted for 37% of all admissions to European films outside of Europe itself. At the same time, the number of tickets sold to European movies in North America [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad