Ben Affleck to Star in Robert Rodriguez’s Action Thriller ‘Hypnotic’

Ben Affleck has been cast in “Hypnotic,” an action thriller written and directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Affleck will play a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program, while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists.

Solstice Studios and Studio 8 unveiled a strategic partnership for the film prior to this year’s American Film Market and plan to sign off on the co-production at this week’s AFM. The two companies will produce the movie, with Solstice spearheading U.S. distribution and international sales, while Studio 8 retains the option to co-finance.

Sources tell Variety that Rodriguez and the producers are trying to change production dates to accommodate Affleck’s busy schedule, with plans to start filming in April.

The Oscar winner has a hectic six months ahead. His New Regency thriller “Deep Water,” co-starring Ana de Armas, goes into production this month, followed by the Ridley Scott period drama “The Last Duel,” which is expected to start production at the beginning of 2020. That film also stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

Affleck recently wrapped the Netflix movie “The Last Thing He Wanted,” opposite Anne Hathaway, and also has the basketball drama “The Way Back.” He is repped by WME.