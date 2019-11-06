×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ben Affleck to Star in Robert Rodriguez’s Action Thriller ‘Hypnotic’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ben Affleck
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ben Affleck has been cast in “Hypnotic,” an action thriller written and directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Affleck will play a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program, while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists.

Solstice Studios and Studio 8 unveiled a strategic partnership for the film prior to this year’s American Film Market and plan to sign off on the co-production at this week’s AFM. The two companies will produce the movie, with Solstice spearheading U.S. distribution and international sales, while Studio 8 retains the option to co-finance.

Sources tell Variety that Rodriguez and the producers are trying to change production dates to accommodate Affleck’s busy schedule, with plans to start filming in April.

The Oscar winner has a hectic six months ahead. His New Regency thriller “Deep Water,” co-starring Ana de Armas, goes into production this month, followed by the Ridley Scott period drama “The Last Duel,” which is expected to start production at the beginning of 2020. That film also stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

Affleck recently wrapped the Netflix movie “The Last Thing He Wanted,” opposite Anne Hathaway, and also has the basketball drama “The Way Back.” He is repped by WME.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • James Dean American Film Actor 1931

    James Dean Will Be Digitally Resurrected for Vietnam War Movie

    James Dean will be brought back to the big screen through CGI visual effects for the Vietnam War era drama “Finding Jack.” The actor, best known for “Rebel Without a Cause,” “East of Eden” and “Giant,” died in a car accident in 1955 at age 24. Magic City Films has obtained rights from his family [...]

  • Oscar's International Film Category Opens Doors

    How 'Roma' Led the Way to Oscar's International Category Name Change

    Only PriceWaterhouseCoopers knows the final tally, but from the sidelines, it sure looked like last year was the closest the Academy has ever come to awarding best picture to a foreign-language film. Instead, an old-school studio movie, Peter Farrelly’s feel-good “Green Book,” took the top award, while Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white Mexican art film “Roma” won [...]

  • Parasite Pain and Glory Les Miserables

    International Films Vying From Around the World in 2019

    Among the record 92 submissions this year, 27 titles are directed or co-directed by women. There are six documentaries in the mix, as well as two animated features. Moreover, for the first time, Ghana and Uzbekistan are each fielding an entry. However, Nigeria’s submission was disqualified by the Academy as being mostly in the English [...]

  • Huahua Media Signs On for First

    Huahua Media Signs On for First China-Nigeria Co-Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    China’s Huahua Media and Nigeria’s Corporate World Entertainment and FilmOne Entertainment are partnering on the first co-production between the two countries, “30 Days in China,” starring Nigerian actor-comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known by his stage name A.Y. The film, slated for release next year, will feature Chinese and Nigerian actors and marks a step forward [...]

  • Ian Jessel and Mario Jurisic'Hemingways Garden

    Maverix Pictures Reignites China-U.S. Film Industry Relations (EXCLUSIVE)

    The China-U.S. film relationship is set for a much-needed shot in the arm from the launch of Maverix Pictures. The company is a Hong Kong entity set up to finance and produce major international pictures on both sides of the Pacific. Maverix is backed by Michael Lechner von Leheneck, an Austrian-born, Hong Kong-based billionaire, who [...]

  • Richard Curtis Kids’ Books Being Adapted

    Richard Curtis Kids' Books Being Adapted as Animated Feature 'The Empty Stocking'

    U.K. studio Locksmith is creating “The Empty Stocking,” an animated feature based on a series of Richard Curtis-penned children’s books. Veteran producer Bonnie Arnold (“How to Train Your Dragon”) will oversee the project, which will be for release on digital platforms. She will work alongside Locksmith chiefs Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart. Locksmith is partnering [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad