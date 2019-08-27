×
Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel Join Action-Thriller ‘Becky’

Joel McHale attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront at Tavern on The Green, in New YorkWalt Disney Television 2019 Upfront, New York, USA - 14 May 2019
Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet have joined the cast of the independent action-thriller “Becky.”

The trio will appear alongside the previously announced company of Kevin James and Lulu Wilson.

The movie follows a spunky, rebellious 14-year-old brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father (played by McHale), in an effort to try to reconnect after her mother’s death. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by James’ merciless character, suddenly invade the lake house. Becky decides to take matters into her own hands in the film, described as John Wick with a 14-year-old girl.

“Becky” is the third feature from directors Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, the filmmakers behind “Bushwick” and “Cooties.”

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Russ Posternak of Yale Productions are producing the  film alongside Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures. Highland Film Group is handling international sales, which will continue at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. UTA Independent Film Group is handling domestic rights.

McHale is best known for his role in the NBC sitcom “Community” and E!’s “The Soup.” He most recently hosted Netflix’s “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” and can currently be seen as the host as ABC’s revival of “Card Sharks.”

Brugel, who is currently on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will appear next in “Sugar Daddy” alongside Kelly McCormack. She also has “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell” with Hannah Gross and Maika Monroe and TBS’s upcoming “Snowpiercer” series on deck.

Maillet appeared in Jonas Åkerlund’s “Polar” and the Starz series “American Gods.”

McHale is represented by UTA and CAA. Brugel is repped by Parent Management and LINK Entertainment; Maillet is represented by The Characters Talent Agency.

