×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beanie Feldstein on Her Next Role as Monica Lewinsky in ‘American Crime Story’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Beanie Feldstein recently signed on to portray Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” — a role she called “daunting” — but the “Booksmart” actress may be more excited about the fact she gets to co-star opposite Sarah Paulson.

Feldstein gushed about the opportunity to work with Paulson to “Little Women’s” Florence Pugh during their conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors.”

“Sarah Paulson is playing Linda Tripp,” she said. “I love her more than anything and I’ve always been her no. 1 fan. I think I’ve modeled my life over her life in any way I can. We were always emailing — we had never met, but we were, just in life, had been set up on email and were chatting and when I found out…If you know the story, [Lewinsky and Tripp] are best friends and then one deeply betrays the other one, [Paulson’s character] betrays me and I just couldn’t be more excited to play that out with the person I think to be one of the best actors of all time. And she’s just so funny and warm and giving, so to take this journey with her is going to be really exciting.”

The pair also touched on Feldstein’s starring role in the film adaptaion of Caitlin Moran’s semi-autobiographical book “How to Build a Girl.” Pugh, a native of Oxfordshire, UK, near where Moran grew up in West Midlands, called the author a “legend.”

“I love her books, growing up, she was my hero. I love her big, black messy hair,” Pugh said. “I also love how, she once did this interview where she had just done this big shoot for a magazine and the interview was in there and she basically then turned around and said, ‘You do realize all the clothes I look good in in those photos had like 17 clamps behind them,’ and I was like ‘Oh my god, you’re a legend.'”

Watch the full conversation below:

More Film

  • Yanick Létourneau

    France's Promenades, Canada's Peripheria Produce ‘Kidnapping Inc.’

    BARCELONA – Yanick Létourneau’s Quebec-based production house Peripheria has teamed with lead producer Samuel  Chauvin’s Promenades Films in France, as well as Haiti’s Muska Group and Canal Plus Antilles to co-produce comedic-thriller “Kidnapping Inc.,” the sophomore feature of French director Bruno Mourral (“Kafou”). France’s CNC National Film Board, French-language TV channel TV5 Monde and the [...]

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver to Be Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival

    Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver will receive the performers of the year award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Jan. 17. The duo is being saluted in a ceremony at the Arlington Theatre for their work in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” The festival has become a key stop for filmmakers during awards season. [...]

  • Florence Pugh 'Little Women' Amy Actors

    How Greta Gerwig Will Forever Change Your Stance on ‘Little Women’s’ Amy

    When pressed to pick a favorite among “Little Women’s” iconic March sisters, one sibling is usually rarely chosen … the youngest. “I always hated Amy,” Beanie Feldstein revealed to Florence Pugh, who plays the divisive character in Greta Gerwig’s recent adaptation. “Then, miss, I watched this film and I was so blown away by your [...]

  • 160317_Fox_ChrisAronson

    Paramount Names Chris Aronson President of Domestic Distribution

    Chris Aronson has been tapped as president of domestic theatrical distribution at Paramount Pictures, a hire that reunites him with studio chief Jim Gianopulos. Both men worked together at 20th Century Fox for decades. Aronson is known for his wit, blunt talk, and deep ties to the exhibition industry. He was pushed out from his [...]

  • Florence Pugh and Beanie Feldstein

    Beanie Feldstein on Her Next Role as Monica Lewinsky in 'American Crime Story'

    Beanie Feldstein recently signed on to portray Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” — a role she called “daunting” — but the “Booksmart” actress may be more excited about the fact she gets to co-star opposite Sarah Paulson. Feldstein gushed about the opportunity to work with Paulson to “Little Women’s” Florence Pugh during their [...]

  • Nicolas Celis and Tatiana Huezo

    Tatiana Huezo’s Fiction Debut ‘Noche de Fuego’ Sneak Peeked at Los Cabos

    LOS CABOS  —  An eight-year-old girl, Ana, looks into a hairdresser’s mirror as a woman, standing behind her, cuts her hair. “The doctor’s really scared,” the hairdresser says to the girl’s mother. “Aren’t you going to close?” the mother asks the hairdresser. “No, I pay to be here. I’m protected,” the woman replies. Still looking [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad