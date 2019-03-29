×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Matthew Mcconaughey’s ‘The Beach Bum’ Was Inspired by Two Jimmy Buffett Songs

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zac Efron Jimmy Buffett Isla Fisher Matthew McConaughey
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Director Harmony Korine may have been wastin’ away again in Margaritaville when he came up with the idea for “The Beach Bum.”

According to Jimmy Buffett, his songs “Margaritaville” and “A Pirate Looks at Forty” inspired the stoner comedy, and his friendship with Korine landed him a role in the film.

“He was telling me about the whole thing and that it was based on some songs I had written,” Buffett told Variety at the film’s premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday. “It was a bigger part than I really thought I was capable of doing. He said, ‘If I ever get it done, would you consider being in it?’ and I said, ‘Sure I will.’ I was already on board, and when he told me who was coming on board, it just made the whole ride even more fun.”

The Gulf and Western artist also explained how he and Snoop Dogg wrote “Moonfog,” the movie’s theme song.

“We were just jamming around on the boat a little bit and Harmony liked it so much he came to us and said, ‘Would you finish the song?’ And then it turned out being the theme song to the movie,” he said.

Korine’s first feature since his drug-fueled crime drama “Spring Breakers” in 2013, “The Beach Bum” returns to Florida and brings all the stylishness and hedonism for which the director is now known. Matthew McConaughey plays the lead, Moondog, a carefree, stoner poet in search of the muse for his next work of art. In addition to Snoop Dogg, who portrays Moondog’s friend Rie (short for Lingerie), stars Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Stefania LaVie Owen, Joshua Ritter, Alan Frankel, and Jahkata Lloyd also attended the premiere.

Related

A weed-loving bongo player, Moondog evokes some of McConaughey’s own life, like his 1999 arrest for playing the same instrument while nude, and his stoner character David Wooderson from “Dazed and Confused.”

“I look at it like those 1980s equalizers. I’m raising and lowering different levels of myself,” he said. “I’m turning off a lot of my own consciousness for Moondog, I’m turning off a lot of my own sense of responsibility. I’m turning up some absolute blissful moments where I’ve got not a care in the world. I’m turning up the times in my own life where I’m not having any crisis because I’m not giving crisis any credit. That’s Moondog.”

Korine also cast real-life Floridians for the movie, including people who had never acted before, according to casting director LaShawnna Stanley.

“I hit the streets, so I got people out of trailer parks, reggae fests — real people. [Korine] wants people who when you look at them, they tell a story. It draws you into the whole world,” she said. “The movie is total Florida. Total beach bums, rastas hanging in bars, multicultural people. It’s a big cesspool of Miami. It’s not the glorified Miami you normally see, it’s the grungy parts that nobody gets to see.”

Like “Spring Breakers,” “The Beach Bum” features plenty of drinking, smoking, and partying, and cast members said at Thursday’s screening and the SXSW premiere that the on-set atmosphere reflected the tone of the film.

“I really loved the dance parties and dancing in between scenes. It was just like vacation mode,” LaVie Owen told Variety. “It rippled through the set, which was so fun. You can imagine if you’ve seen the film, that set was next level.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Scene

  • Zac Efron Jimmy Buffett Isla Fisher

    Matthew Mcconaughey's 'The Beach Bum' Was Inspired by Two Jimmy Buffett Songs

    Director Harmony Korine may have been wastin’ away again in Margaritaville when he came up with the idea for “The Beach Bum.” According to Jimmy Buffett, his songs “Margaritaville” and “A Pirate Looks at Forty” inspired the stoner comedy, and his friendship with Korine landed him a role in the film. “He was telling me [...]

  • Beyonce Jay-Z

    'Overwhelmed' Beyonce and Jay-Z Preach LGBTQ Acceptance in GLAAD Awards Speech

    Taking a significant stand for acceptance and support of LGBTQIA people of color, pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z accepted GLAAD Media’s vanguard award on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Each a cultural monolith in his/her own right, the husband-and-wife team dubbed “the most powerful black people in the country” by presenter Lena Waithe used the [...]

  • Simon Kinberg arrives at the Los

    'Gambit' Update: Simon Kinberg Says Fox Films Are Being 'Evaluated' Since Disney Merger

    “Gambit’s” future continues to be in limbo. The superhero movie starring Channing Tatum as the title character is among the films that are in development at Fox that Disney is now reevaluating in the wake of the magic kingdom merger. “All of the movies at Fox are being evaluated,” “Gambit” screenwriter Simon Kinberg told Variety’s [...]

  • Anthony Anderson Jussie Smollett

    NAACP Image Awards Host Anthony Anderson Hopes Jussie Smollett Wins

    Jussie Smollett is nominated for an NAACP Image Award for his work on “Empire,” but it’s still unknown if he will attend the upcoming festivities on Saturday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Anthony Anderson, who returns as host for the sixth consecutive year, hopes the actor will make an appearance. “I hope to see [...]

  • Mindy Kaling Joins Matt Damon's 'Pour

    Mindy Kaling Joins Matt Damon's 'Pour It Forward' Campaign

    Matt Damon, whose only social media presence comes in the form of fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter, wouldn’t characterize himself as online savvy. “I’m a dinosaur,” the actor told Variety. Damon’s analog ways are part of the reason that he and Gary White have come to rely heavily on the widespread influence of other [...]

  • Noah CentineoNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Show,

    Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: JoJo Siwa, Noah Centineo Take on Bullying

    This year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was full of positivity and encouragement to be yourself. DJ Khaled, known for his upbeat mantras, hosted the 32nd annual awards ceremony alongside JoJo Siwa at USC’s Galen center. Siwa accepted the award for favorite social music star. Siwa said in her acceptance speech, “I get hated on every [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad