Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Biopic Casts ‘The Society’s’ Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

Olivia DeJonge
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety

Australian actress Olivia DeJonge will star as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros.

Austin Butler is set to play the king of rock and roll and Tom Hanks will portray his manager, Col. Tom Parker. The movie hits theatres on Oct. 1, 2021.

“Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right,” Luhrmann said. “She’s an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin’s Elvis.”

Luhrmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce. The movie centers on the relationship between the veteran manager and the young singer, who was born in 1935 to a poor family in the small town of Tupelo, Miss. Presley broke out in 1956 with “Heartbreak Hotel.” He met his future wife while serving in the U.S. Army in Germany and the couple married in 1967. They divorced in 1973.

The project marks Luhrmann’s first film since his adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He most recently worked on the Netflix series “The Get Down.” Shooting is expected to start at the beginning of 2020 in Australia to accommodate Hanks’ schedule.

DeJonge’s feature credits include M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Visit,” “The Sisterhood of Night,” “Better Watch Out” and “Stray Dolls.” She starred in the Netflix series “The Society” and TNT’s “Will.” The news was first reported by Deadline.

