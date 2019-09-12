Bavaria Media Boss Rolf Moser Exiting, Marc Lammek Stepping Up

Rolf Moser, managing director of Bavaria Media, is leaving the business he founded more than 30 years ago. He will pass the baton to Marc Lammek.

Bavaria said that Moser is leaving at his own request and will exit at the end of this month. Lammek steps up from COO. He joined the company in 2016.

Film, TV, and music business Bavaria had already been succession-planning and set Lammek for the role.

Moser thanked the Bavaria staff and executive board. “My successor, Marc Lammek, has already done excellent leadership work in the past three years,” he said. “I know the Bavaria Media with him and [Bavaria Film CEO] Christian Franckenstein is in the very best hands.”

Franckenstein paid tribute to Moser. “He deserves the highest respect and a heartfelt thank you for everything he has done,” he said. “Marc and I are very happy that Rolf remains with us not only as a friend, but also as a freelance media lawyer and managing director of the [Bavaria] holding company.”

Lammek added: “Rolf leaves a well-ordered house. It is a great pleasure for me now to be able to bear the responsibility [of taking the helm]. In doing so, I also rely a lot on the great team of Bavaria Media.”