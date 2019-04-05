You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barry Malkin, ‘The Godfather: Part II’ Editor, Dies at 80

Film editor Barry Malkin, who was nominated for two Oscars for Francis Ford Coppola films “The Godfather: Part III” and “The Cotton Club,” died Thursday. He was 80.

Malkin’s career in film editing last more than 40 years, and he is credited for working on more than 30 films in his lifetime. Most notably, he teamed up with Coppola on 11 of his feature films.

He first worked as an apprentice to Dede Allen, one of the pioneers of auteur film editing on Elia Kazan’s “America America” in 1963. He grew up in the same Queens neighborhood as Coppola, a fact the two realized when Malkin worked with the famed director on “The Rain People” in 1969. He came on board the “Godfather” saga with “Part II” in 1974, then went on to edit “Part III” and “The Godfather Trilogy,” a TV miniseries that combined the three films. He also served as film editor on Coppola’s “Rumble Fish,” “The Cotton Club,” “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Gardens of Stone,” “Jack” and “The Rainmaker” and worked as an additional editor on “Apocalypse Now.”

Malkin also earned a BAFTA nomination for best film editing for “The Godfather: Part II.” He was also selected for membership in the American Cinema Editors.

His other credits included “Honeymoon in Vegas,” “The Freshman” and “Who is Harry Kellerman and Why is he Saying Those Terrible Things About Me?”

Outside of his love for film, Malkin was a lifelong Yankees fan and graduated from Adelphi University. He is survived by his wife Stephanie and daughter Sacha.

Donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the New York Times’ Neediest Cases Fund.

    Film editor Barry Malkin, who was nominated for two Oscars for Francis Ford Coppola films "The Godfather: Part III" and "The Cotton Club," died Thursday. He was 80. Malkin's career in film editing last more than 40 years, and he is credited for working on more than 30 films in his lifetime. Most notably, he [...]

