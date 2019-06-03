×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barry Jenkins to Direct Alvin Ailey Biopic

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Barry Jenkins
CREDIT: Maarten de Boer

“Moonlight” writer-director Barry Jenkins will direct a biopic about iconic choreographer Alvin Ailey.

Fox Searchlight first announced the project in March 2018, saying it had the support of the Ailey Organization. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is producing with Susan Lewis through her AK Worldwide production company, along with Judy Kinberg, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum from iDeal Partners. The untitled project is a co-production between AK Worldwide, iDeal Partners and Jenkins’ Pastel. Jenkins will be an executive producer alongside Jana Edelbaum and Susan Lewis.

Julian Breece is writing the script. Ailey, who was raised in rural Texas by a single mother, founded the interracial Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City in 1958 and helped popularize modern dance. His “Revelations” became one of the most-performed modern dance pieces in history.

Ailey received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1988, a year before he died at the age of 58 from AIDS-related complications. In 2014, President Barack Obama selected Ailey to be a posthumous recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The project includes the rights to Jennifer Dunning’s biography “Alvin Ailey: A Life in Dance.” Fox Searchlight and the producers will be working with the dance company’s artistic director Robert Battle and artistic director emerita Judith Jamison.

Jenkins won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for “Moonlight” and received an Oscar nomination for directing the coming-of-age story. He was nominated this year for best adapted screenplay for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which he also directed.

Jenkins is repped by CAA, Silent R Management and Lichter Grossman. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Film

  • Barry Jenkins

    Barry Jenkins to Direct Alvin Ailey Biopic

    “Moonlight” writer-director Barry Jenkins will direct a biopic about iconic choreographer Alvin Ailey. Fox Searchlight first announced the project in March 2018, saying it had the support of the Ailey Organization. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is producing with Susan Lewis through her AK Worldwide production company, along with Judy Kinberg, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum from [...]

  • Ozark BTS Georgia Netflix

    After Hollywood Speaks Up on Abortion Ban, Georgia Weighs Potential Production Boycott

    Hollywood studios broke their silence last week, threatening to leave Georgia if a controversial new law banning abortions after six weeks goes into effect next year. At risk for the state is some $2.7 billion in direct spending, as well as 92,100 jobs and nearly $4.6 billion in total wages. Opponents of the so-called “heartbeat” [...]

  • Honorary Oscars 2019

    Governors Awards: Geena Davis, David Lynch, Wes Studi, Lina Wertmüller Get Top Prizes

    David Lynch, Wes Studi and Lina Wertmüller will receive honorary Oscars, and Geena Davis will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 11th annual Governors Awards on Oct. 27, and the selections are [...]

  • Werner Herzog poses during the photocall

    Werner Herzog Set for Career Honor From Italy's Biografilm Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italy’s Biografilm Festival, an event billed as a cinematic celebration of human lives, will pay tribute to Werner Herzog, whose Japanese-language film “Family Romance, LLC” will launch locally following its Cannes premiere, as will “Meeting Gorbachev,” his sit-down conversation with the former Soviet leader. The prolific Herzog, 76, whose long career comprises feature films such [...]

  • Rocketman Bohemian Rhapsody

    'Rocketman' Doesn't Need to Reach 'Bohemian Rhapsody's' Box Office Heights to Be a Success

    Though they are both musical biopics backed by major Hollywood studios and (at least partially) directed by Dexter Fletcher, “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” from a box office perspective, are faulty comparisons. That’s an important distinction to note as Paramount’s “Rocketman,” centering on the life and times of Sir Elton John, begins its theatrical run in [...]

  • Lucky

    Alice Sebold's 'Lucky' to Be Adapted for Film by ‘13 Reasons Why's' Karen Moncrieff

    “Lucky,” a searing chronicle of sexual assault penned by Alice Sebold (“The Lovely Bones”), is set to be adapted into a feature film by Karen Moncrieff (“13 Reasons Why”). James Brown (“Sill Alice”) is producing the film. Lisa Wolofsky of Skywolf Media and Nadine de Barros at Fortitude are fully financing and will executive produce. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad