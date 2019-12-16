×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Screenplay About Barron Trump Sabotaging Dad’s 2016 Presidential Campaign Makes Annual Black List

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump Melania Trump Barron Trump
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Barron Trump could be coming to the big screen soon, in a wild scripted ride that imagines President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son attempting to thwart his presidential ambitions.

“Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy” by screenwriter Nicolas Curcio has rated on the annual Black List, a ranking of Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts, which is conducted by surveying 250 top film executives.

Curcio’s screenplay imagines a younger Barron, “fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large.” In light of this fictional dilemma, Barron “sets out to sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign.”

UTA reps Curcio, a team consisting of Charles Ferraro, Riley Folsom, Jordan Lonner and Bill Zotti, along with his manager Jeff Portnoy of Bellevue Productions. The project does not currently have producers or financiers attached. Eligibility for the Black List says that a script must not have commenced principal photography in the current calendar year, though many have homes. “Don’t Worry, Darling,” for example, a psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife, has Olivia Wilde attached to direct and Vertical Entertainment on board to produce.

Barron, now 13, has been the center of heated debates in recent weeks concerning the children of U.S. presidents. Last week, President Trump was criticized for criticizing teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, going as far as saying she had “anger management” issues. Social media users instantly surfaced Melania Trump’s anti-bullying initiative and reminded her that Thunberg and Barron are quite close in age.

Popular on Variety

Through a spokesperson, the first lady said Barron “is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

Prior to the Thunberg dust-up, the first lady publicly admonished law professor Pamela Karlan who invoked Barron during one of his father’s impeachment hearings. In describing the limits of presidential power, Karlan explained that Trump could name his son Barron, not “make him a baron.”

In response, Melania tweeted, “a minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.” Karlan apologized in the same testimony in which she made the comments.

More Film

  • Oscars placeholder

    Oscars Shortlist: Academy Reveals Remaining Contenders in Nine Categories

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in consideration for the Oscars in nine categories: documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film and visual effects. The full lists are below: DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Fifteen films will [...]

  • Constance Wu

    Asian American Stars Praise Gabrielle Union, Emphasize Importance of Allyship in Hollywood

    Following Variety’s exclusive reporting in November that Jay Leno made an off-color, anti-Asian joke as a guest judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Asian Americans in Hollywood expressed their praise for actor and ex-“AGT” judge Gabrielle Union for reportedly flagging the joke to the show’s producers. A month after Union’s season wrapped, her contract with the [...]

  • CATS MOVIE

    Taylor Swift Reveals How Her Dad Inspired a Psychedelic Scene in 'Cats' (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the most memorable moments from the first “Cats” trailer features Bombalurina — a self-assured feline played by Taylor Swift — lounging in a hammock as she sprinkles a bedazzled can of catnip over the Jellicle Ball. On Monday morning, prior to the world premiere of the Universal Pictures release adapted from Andrew Lloyd [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Firestarter' Reboot Taps 'Vigil' Filmmaker to Direct

    Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions and Weed Road Productions are ramping up the adaptation of “Firestarter.” Keith Thomas has been tapped to direct the reboot based on Stephen King’s novel. Sources exclusively tell Variety that Blumhouse also acquired domestic distribution rights to Thomas’ upcoming horror film “The Vigil.” Scott Teems, who penned Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween” [...]

  • Kumail Nanjiani

    Kumail Nanjiani Got Positively Ripped for Marvel's 'Eternals' (Photo)

    Fans of “Silicon Valley” will find it hard to recognize Kumail Nanjiani in his upcoming role in Marvel’s “Eternals.” The 41-year-old actor showed off his new — positively ripped — physique on Instagram on Monday. Nanjiani shared his thoughts about his six pack and ripped biceps, saying the transformation would’ve been impossible without trainers and [...]

  • Cook F**k Kill

    'Cook F**k Kill': Film Review

    The scabrously-titled absurdist drama “Cook F**k Kill” from Slovak multihyphenate Mira Fornay (“Little Foxes,” “My Dog Killer”) is Examining unhealthy relationships, it’s structured as a prologue and three chapters, all of which make imaginative use of metaphor and anxiety-inducing images and framing. The stylized action sometimes brings to mind Swedish helmer Johannes Nyholm’s “Koko-di Koko-da,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad