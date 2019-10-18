Barney the Dinosaur Movie in the Works From Mattel Films and Daniel Kaluuya

Mattel Films, Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% banner and Valparaiso Pictures are partnering to develop a live-action motion picture based on Barney, Mattel’s iconic purple dinosaur.

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to ‘Barney’ that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” said Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner. “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

Mattel Films will co-produce “Barney” alongside Academy Award nominee Kaluuya, Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow at 59%, as well as Valparaiso’s David Carrico, Adam Paulsen and Bobby Hoppey. Kevin McKeon will also shepherd the project for Mattel Films. “Barney” represents the first partnership between the production companies and Mattel Films.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” said Kaluuya, 59%. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

The film marks yet another feature Mattel is adding to its pipeline after ramping up production again and gaining control of some of its IP that had been held up in development. Other pics currently in development include “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and a live-action “Hot Wheels” movie.

“Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination, and we can’t wait to get ‘I love you, you love me’ stuck in heads everywhere, yet again,” said David Carrico, Valparaiso Pictures.