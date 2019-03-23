×
Barbra Streisand Clarifies Michael Jackson Remarks After Backlash: ‘I Feel Nothing But Sympathy for Them’

Erin Nyren

Barbra Streisand attends the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers event during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York2017 Tribeca Film Festival - Storytellers: Barbra Streisand with Robert Rodriguez, New York, USA - 29 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Barbra Streisand has released a statement clarifying remarks she made about the recent allegations of underage sexual abuse against Michael Jackson.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” the statement reads. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them. The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children.  It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”

Streisand had made comments to the Times in the U.K. ahead of her July concert at London’s Hyde Park, saying that she believes Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” that they were abused by Jackson as children. “Oh absolutely,” she said in the interview. “That was too painful.”

Streisand said that on the occasions she met Jackson, he was “very sweet, very childlike.” But despite the material being painful to watch, she seemed to have some sympathy for the late pop star. “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” she told the Times.

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard them say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuk], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

