×

Barbara Broccoli, Richard Curtis Team With Passion Pictures, HTYT Films on Paralympics Documentary

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
on day 3 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 1, 2012 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Oscar-Winning British production company Passion Pictures is teaming up with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and filmmaker Richard Curtis on a new feature documentary about the Paralympic Games. The project, currently titled “Harder Than You Think” brings together Passion’s John Battsek with producer Greg Nugent of HTYT Films, with Broccoli and Curtis both serving as executive producers.

Directed by the BAFTA-nominated filmmakers behind “McQueen,” Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, “Harder Than You Think” sets out to tell the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games from its post-war inception to becoming the world’s third largest sporting event. U.S. Paralympian Tatyana McFadden and former International Paralympic Committee CEO Xavier Gonzalez will also serve as executive producers alongside Broccoli and Curtis.

The film will blend never-before-seen archive footage with the extraordinary stories of
modern-day athletes, leaders and visionaries. Bonhôte and Ettedgui said the film intends to take audiences on “a visceral rollercoaster ride that reflects the many hurdles, disasters and triumphs that the Paralympic Movement has faced on its epic journey from a minor English tournament to this massive global event.”

Related

“It’s a story that inspires and challenges us as filmmakers, and we look forward to opening the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere to some of the most astonishing human and sporting stories you will ever experience,” the directors said.

Prince Harry, who created and serves as patron of the Invictus Games for wounded and sick armed service personnel and veterans, is among participants who have already been interviewed for the production, which is currently underway. Other participants include renowned Paralympians Jonnie Peacock, Jean Baptiste Alaize, Beatrice “Bebe” Vio, Shingo Kunieda, Daniel Dias, and McFadden.

The film is scheduled to be completed in time to release ahead of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which run from Aug. 25-Sept. 6 next year.

HTYT Films is financing the project and holds global rights, granted by the International Paralympic Committee.

“The opportunity to bring the remarkable story of the Paralympic Movement to a worldwide audience, working alongside a world-class creative team in Ian and Peter, and with the involvement of Greg Nugent and such an elite group of executive producers, is both an honor and a privilege,” said Battsek.

Passion Pictures has twice won the Academy Award for best documentary feature, for 2012’s “Searching for Sugar Man” and for 1999’s “One Day in September,” about the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • on day 3 of the London

    Barbara Broccoli, Richard Curtis Team With Passion Pictures, HTYT Films on Paralympics Documentary

    Oscar-Winning British production company Passion Pictures is teaming up with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and filmmaker Richard Curtis on a new feature documentary about the Paralympic Games. The project, currently titled “Harder Than You Think” brings together Passion’s John Battsek with producer Greg Nugent of HTYT Films, with Broccoli and Curtis both serving as [...]

  • Tribeca Film Insitute's PitchNY Program Now

    Tribeca Film Institute's Fourth Annual PitchNY Program Kicks Off (EXCLUSIVE)

    College students and recent alumni in New York can apply to Tribeca Film Institute’s 4th annual PitchNY program, an effort to help young, diverse directors, producers and writers fine-tune their pitching skills, as well as to connect them with entertainment industry professionals who will serve as mentors. On Thursday, Tribeca Film Institute announced that applications [...]

  • La-camarista

    ‘The Chambermaid’ Cleans Up in the U.S.

    SANTIAGO, Chile — Call it the “Roma” effect but Mexican newcomer Lila Aviles’ engaging portrait of a hotel servant, “The Chambermaid” (“La Camarista”) has found outstanding reception in the U.S. and in multiple territories, giving hope to other arthouse films from Latin America and elsewhere that seek distribution in “fortress America.” “‘Roma’ was a beautiful, brawny and [...]

  • Beograd 20.03.2012 Milutin Petrovic, reditelj, scenarista,

    Lost Script by ABC Studios Editor Turned Into Movie and Series 'Bad Blood'

    An ambitious new Serbian feature film and 10-part television series set in the Ottoman Empire of the 19th century has emerged from a long lost script by a former editor at ABC Studios in New York City. Belgrade-based This and That Productions is producing “Bad Blood,” based on the works of renowned Serbian writer Borisav [...]

  • Gael Garcia Bernal on the Power,

    Gael Garcia Bernal on the Power, Responsibility of Cinema to ‘Provoke’

    Gael García Bernal said acting for the likes of Oscar winners Alejandro González Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón helped groom him for the director’s chair and praised cinema as “the only medium” that allows artists to “explore the gray areas” in unparalleled ways. “The world is so full of certainties now, and cinema is the one that [...]

  • Gareth Jones

    Samuel Goldwyn Films Takes North American Rights to Berlin Competition Title 'Mr Jones'

    Samuel Goldwyn Films has taken North American rights on Agnieska Holland’s “Mr. Jones,” it announced Thursday. The period thriller debuted in competition at the Berlin Film Festival in February. Set on the eve of the Second World War, “Mr. Jones” stars James Norton as the eponymous character, an ambitious young journalist who travels to Moscow [...]

  • Live Action Mulan

    China Uses Disney's 'Mulan' to Attack Hong Kong Protests

    Although Twitter and Facebook have taken steps to stop what they say is a Chinese state-backed misinformation campaign about the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, similar content from suspicious accounts continues to proliferate widely, some of it co-opting Disney‘s new “Mulan“ to try to discredit the demonstrators. At the same time, China‘s government-controlled media are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad