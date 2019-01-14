×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barbara Broccoli, Lucinda Syson Land First U.K.-Based Artios Awards

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and casting director Lucinda Syson will collect Artios Awards in London after the Casting Society of America joined forces with the British Independent Film Awards to add a U.K. component to its prize proceedings for the first time.

The accolades will be handed out Jan. 31 at The London Edition hotel during BIFA’s pre-existing Most Promising Newcomer Dinner. Jessie Buckley scooped the newcomer award at BIFA’s annual awards last December.

Broccoli will be honored with a lifetime achievement award for her work on the Bond movies as well as on independent features such as the recent “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.”

Syson, who has worked on movies including “Wonder Woman” and “Blade Runner 2049” as well as the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel and untitled “Terminator” reboot, will receive an Artios Award for excellence in casting.

“Unrivaled creativity, unique vision and professional commitment – these qualities make Lucinda Syson and Barbara Broccoli the perfect honorees for our inaugural ceremony in London,” said Rich Mento, vice president of the Casting Society of America. “These dynamic women embody the spirit of the Artios Awards, and CSA is thrilled to honor their indispensable contributions to the craft of casting and the global entertainment industry.”

The CSA already runs dual ceremonies for the Artios Awards in New York and Los Angeles. “We’re honored to be working with BIFA to make these awards possible in Europe as well as the United States, and we see it as part of CSA’s growing international presence across the globe,” said Nancy Bishop, head of CSA Europe.

The U.S. and U.K. events take place on 31 Jan.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Barbara Broccoli, Lucinda Syson Land First

    Barbara Broccoli, Lucinda Syson Land First U.K.-Based Artios Awards

    James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and casting director Lucinda Syson will collect Artios Awards in London after the Casting Society of America joined forces with the British Independent Film Awards to add a U.K. component to its prize proceedings for the first time. The accolades will be handed out Jan. 31 at The London Edition [...]

  • Bumblebee

    China Box Office: 'Bumblebee' Leads, but Trails Previous 'Transformers' Films

    Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” far outstripped local competitors at China’s weekend box office to bring in $25.8 million, according to figures from consulting firm Artisan Gateway. Yet despite strong praise from audiences about the film’s more character-focused storytelling and the cuteness of its eponymous Autobot, the new origin story has still underperformed compared to the [...]

  • Critics' Choice: 'Roma,' 'The Americans,' 'Mrs.

    'Roma,' 'The Americans' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Win Top Critics' Choice Honors

    “Roma” won best picture and director for Alfonso Cuarón at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday night. The film also won best cinematography and best foreign film. FX’s “The Americans” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” took top TV honors. For films, “Vice” star Christian Bale [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson'Rampage' film premiere, London, UK

    Dwayne Johnson Refutes 'Fabricated' U.K. Interview

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram Friday to speak out about an interview published by a British tabloid that quoted the actor as “smacking down snowflakes,” stating that it never took place. “I can’t believe I have to do this again and set the record straight on something again,” he began in the Instagram [...]

  • Danish director Lars von Trier arrives

    The House That Lars Trashed: Why Lars von Trier Needs a Reinvention (Column)

    A few weeks ago, Lars von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built,” starring Matt Dillon as a Pacific Northwest serial killer with a pushy manner and a twisted smile, opened on 32 screens and grossed just $34,000 — a little over $1,000 per screen. That is, by any standard, an abysmal opening, but it’s a [...]

  • Bumblebee

    Box Office: 'Bumblebee' Conquers Overseas Again With $35.6 Million

    Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” led the international box office again, generating $35.6 million in 64 markets. The autobot origin story, starring Hailee Steinfeld, has now earned $256.3 million overseas for a worldwide haul of $364 million. While ticket sales are way below even the worst reviewed installments in the sci-fi franchise (“Transformers: The Last Knight” [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron attends the 44th Annual

    Alfonso Cuarón to LAFCA: 'Thanks to Your Help We Can Break Down Walls'

    Inclusion was the big winner at the L.A. Film Critics Association Awards, which was held Saturday night at the InterContinental in Century City. “This year’s winners are the most diverse in LAFCA’s 43-year history,” announced its president, Claudia Puig, adding that 14 out of their 18 awards were won by women and people of color. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad