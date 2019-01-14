Barbara Broccoli, Lucinda Syson Land First U.K.-Based Artios Awards

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and casting director Lucinda Syson will collect Artios Awards in London after the Casting Society of America joined forces with the British Independent Film Awards to add a U.K. component to its prize proceedings for the first time.

The accolades will be handed out Jan. 31 at The London Edition hotel during BIFA’s pre-existing Most Promising Newcomer Dinner. Jessie Buckley scooped the newcomer award at BIFA’s annual awards last December.

Broccoli will be honored with a lifetime achievement award for her work on the Bond movies as well as on independent features such as the recent “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.”

Syson, who has worked on movies including “Wonder Woman” and “Blade Runner 2049” as well as the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel and untitled “Terminator” reboot, will receive an Artios Award for excellence in casting.

“Unrivaled creativity, unique vision and professional commitment – these qualities make Lucinda Syson and Barbara Broccoli the perfect honorees for our inaugural ceremony in London,” said Rich Mento, vice president of the Casting Society of America. “These dynamic women embody the spirit of the Artios Awards, and CSA is thrilled to honor their indispensable contributions to the craft of casting and the global entertainment industry.”

The CSA already runs dual ceremonies for the Artios Awards in New York and Los Angeles. “We’re honored to be working with BIFA to make these awards possible in Europe as well as the United States, and we see it as part of CSA’s growing international presence across the globe,” said Nancy Bishop, head of CSA Europe.

The U.S. and U.K. events take place on 31 Jan.