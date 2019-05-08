Twin Peaks’ Actor Balthazar Getty to Star in Thriller ‘La Flamme Rouge’

“Twin Peaks” actor Balthazar Getty is set to star in the suspense thriller “La Flamme Rouge,” sources tell Variety.

The pic was written and is being directed by Brent and Derek Maze. The film will mark their feature debut after mainly working in the music video world.

The pic is about an injured professional cyclist and a renegade detective who navigate the bizarre criminal underbelly of a steroid ring intertwined with the exclusive art world.

It shoots on location in Fremont, Neb. under the state’s unique local incentive which allows local communities to use sales tax dollars for economic development in ways their community votes upon.

Ehren Parks, Chad Bishoff, and Eric Hover are on board to produce. Dana Altman is executive producing, with Getty and Kimberly Hines on board as executive producers as well in association with Framework Entertainment and Purplehaus FIlms.

The pic will reunite Getty with his “Twin Peaks” co-stars Nicole LaLiberte and George Griffith and also stars Todd Lowe, Josh Martin, Clint Howard and newcomer Charlie McElveen.

Besides “Twin Peaks,” Getty’s other credits include “When We Rise” and “House of Lies.”

Getty is repped by Jason Weinberg and Steven Nossokoff at Untitled Entertainment and Kimberly Hines at Framework Entertainment.